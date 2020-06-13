/
/
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM
34 Accessible Apartments for rent in Five Corners, WA
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Walnut Grove
3 Units Available
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,408
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Five Corners
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
13 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1306 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
North Image
10 Units Available
Brookside 112
4619 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,217
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1020 sqft
Well-manicured grounds with walking paths, mature trees, and quaint courtyards. Close to Image Elementary School and Westfield Shopping Center, and around 15 minutes from Downtown Portland.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1094 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Kevanna Park
Contact for Availability
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$925
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,050
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1020 sqft
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
Results within 5 miles of Five Corners
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Landover - Sharmel
9 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Pleasant Valley
9 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1281 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Landover - Sharmel
6 Units Available
Madison Park
12901 NE 28th St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,334
901 sqft
Recently renovated apartments have full-size washers and dryers, plus large walk-in closets. Dogs and cats are allowed. The complex has a dog park and a swimming pool. Near the War Veterans Memorial Freeway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
$
Fircrest
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Bagley Downs
4 Units Available
Creekside Village
3100 Falk Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1452 sqft
Versatile apartments and townhomes, near Westfield Vancouver and Eleanor Roosevelt Elementary School. Units have walk-in closets and wood-burning fireplaces. Business center, fitness center and clubhouse located on the site.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
2 Units Available
First Street Station
16119 SE 1st St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at First Street Station in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rose Village
5 Units Available
Parc Central
2600 T St, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$998
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,086
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,229
850 sqft
Discover the newly remodeled Parc Central Apartments in Vancouver, WA.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Village at Cascade Park Apartments
501 SE 123rd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,252
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near healthcare, highways and schools. One- and two-bedroom apartments in two-story buildings, with fireplaces, in-suite laundry facilities, extra storage and patios/balconies. Pool, hot tub, dog park and gym. Small pets welcome with fee.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Cascade Park
4 Units Available
Passage
12800 SE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In the Mill Plain district just across the water from the Government Island State Recreation Area. Recently renovated apartments showcase gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Internet access and 24-maintenance available onsite.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
$
Walnut Grove
17 Units Available
Walnut Grove Landing
4701 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments feature wood-burning fireplaces, washer/dryers and private balconies. The gated community is home to an outdoor pool, hot tub, fitness center and landscaped gardens. Walking distance to Vancouver Mall, and just three minutes from Route 500.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 11 at 12:04am
Northeast Hazel Dell
4 Units Available
Alderbrook
9501 NE 19th Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
495 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
951 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Alderbrook in Vancouver. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 2 at 09:27am
Cascade Park
1 Unit Available
White Peaks Apartments
907 Southeast Park Crest Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1218 sqft
907 SE Park Crest Avenue Available 06/20/20 White Peaks Townhomes * Garage, Fireplace, Laundry Hook Ups, & Fenced Backyard - This community is comprised of spacious townhomes centrally located right off of Mill Plain Blvd with easy access to I-205.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 25 at 05:32pm
Walnut Grove
2 Units Available
Haven Park
7508 Northeast 45th Street, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
875 sqft
Haven Park Apartments. Welcome home to Haven Park Apartments! Our boutique community offers 1 and 2-bedroom luxury apartment homes. Nestled in a park-like setting among White Oak trees, Haven Park offers a sanctuary away from the day-to-day.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Ellsworth Springs
1 Unit Available
10800 SE 17 CIRCLE #189
10800 Southeast 17th Circle, Vancouver, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
GROUND LEVEL 1 BR, 1 BA WHEEL CHAIR ACCESSIBLE UNIT! - Clean and tidy 1 BR, 1 BA (walk in shower) wheel chair accessible ground floor unit with brand new carpet and attached garage! Small North facing patio, gas fire place, kitchen with
Results within 10 miles of Five Corners
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 01:03am
Harney Heights
4 Units Available
Z Street Lofts
615 Z St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1081 sqft
Discover Luxury Living at Z Street Lofts.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
40 Units Available
192nd West Lofts
2220 SE 192nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
Studio
$1,425
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1027 sqft
192nd West Lofts offers you a retreat into nature in Fisher's Landing East – a multi-faceted neighborhood of Vancouver, Washington.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Beaumont-Wilshire
1 Unit Available
The Bridgetown
4525 Northeast Fremont Street, Portland, OR
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,296
538 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bridgetown is a 50-Unit net zero, eco-friendly apartment building in the NE Beaumont Village neighborhood of Northeast Portland.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Portland, ORVancouver, WABeaverton, ORGresham, ORHillsboro, ORSalem, ORLake Oswego, ORAloha, ORTigard, OROregon City, ORWilsonville, ORTualatin, OR
Milwaukie, ORForest Grove, ORHappy Valley, ORWest Linn, ORSherwood, ORCamas, WAOak Grove, ORSt. Helens, ORKelso, WAGladstone, OROak Hills, ORMinnehaha, WA