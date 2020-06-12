/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
63 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Five Corners, WA
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Walnut Grove
3 Units Available
Van Mall North
9009 NE 54th St, Five Corners, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,618
1215 sqft
Welcome to Van Mall North in Vancouver, Washington! We offer a quiet and elegant-style community that is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, Orchard's Park and major freeways.
Results within 1 mile of Five Corners
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
9 Units Available
North Glen Villas
7101 NE 109th St, Barberton, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1000 sqft
Located north of Padden Parkway and the mall in a quiet area. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, fitness area and business center. Each home features designer kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and designer cabinets.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walnut Grove
19 Units Available
Silver Oak
8701 NE 54th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,336
1050 sqft
Stylish, spacious Vancouver apartments with renovated interiors and luxury on-site amenities. Westfield Vancouver Mall and Orchards Community Park are minutes away, and the city center can be reached via WA 500.
Last updated June 12 at 12:10pm
14 Units Available
Highland Crossing Apartments
11806 NE 122nd Ave, Brush Prairie, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1028 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Vancouver Mall, Clark College and the Columbia River. One-, two- and three-bedroom air conditioned apartments with in-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands
7700 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,727
1140 sqft
Across the street from Club Green Meadows. Also close to Westfield Vancouver mall. One- and two-bedroom townhomes and loft-style apartments with direct-access garages. On-site TV lounge, outdoor swimming pool, fitness center and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pleasant Valley
6 Units Available
Union Park
11803 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
915 sqft
Oversized closets, ample storage space, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens define these comfortable homes, located close to NatureScaping Wildlife Botanical Gardens. Community amenities include a fitness center, a clubhouse, and a swimming pool.
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Commons
11800 NE 124th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,273
923 sqft
Big windows and modern kitchens. Recently renovated with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Close to Columbia River Gorge. Community has basketball court and clubhouse. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 12 at 12:28pm
Kevanna Park
2 Units Available
Fairview Court
4000 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
985 sqft
Welcome to Fairview Court, where you will immerse yourself in style and comfort. Fairview Court is a new modern community located in the Kevanna Park neighborhood of Vancouver.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Kevanna Park
Contact for Availability
Corporate Woods
4821 Northeast 110th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1020 sqft
You cannot beat this beautiful, newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment coming available in our cozy community! This bright and open floor plan makes relaxing at home very easy with 1020 sq. ft.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Walnut Grove
1 Unit Available
5413 NE 89th Avenue Unit A
5413 Northeast 89th Avenue, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 Master Bedrooms Townhome Near Vancouver Mall - This wonderful newly remodeled Townhome includes two master bedrooms (with attached bathrooms) located upstairs. The main living space downstairs has wood laminate flooring.
Results within 5 miles of Five Corners
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Pleasant Valley
8 Units Available
Highland Hills
2406 NE 139th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,523
1281 sqft
Luxury apartments located close to WSU campus, I-205 and I-5 as well as shopping and dining. Spacious units have lots of natural light, double-paned windows, and modern amenities. Access to hiking trails nearby.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Fircrest
6 Units Available
The Park at Mill Plain Apartment Homes
206 NE 126th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1037 sqft
Great location close to 1-205, and convenient for commuters. Units include walk-in closets, fireplace, dishwasher and laundry. Community includes 24-hour gym, basketball gym, tennis court and parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Starcrest
1 Unit Available
Erica Village
1115 NE 105th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
940 sqft
Carport Included, Central Heat & AC, Laundry Connections, Next to a Park - Erica Village Apartments is a wonderful apartment community nestled in a beautiful wooded neighborhood in Hazel Dell.
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
Landover - Sharmel
4 Units Available
Overlook Park
2201 NE 112th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1020 sqft
Welcome home to Overlook Park Apartments. A garden style community in beautiful east Vancouver.
Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
Cascade Park
5 Units Available
Wy'East Pointe
812 SE 136th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1068 sqft
Within walking distance of Mill Plain Shopping Center, this apartment complex offers amenities like large windows and skylights, fully-equipped kitchens, and extra storage spaces in each unit.
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Ellsworth Springs
14 Units Available
Sterling Heights
1221 SE Ellsworth Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1068 sqft
Residential community nestled near the Columbia River in East Vancouver. Community features include a fitness center, clubhouse with free Wi-Fi, a playground, and package lockers.
Last updated June 12 at 01:08pm
Walnut Grove
5 Units Available
Carriage Park
5000 NE 72nd Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1041 sqft
Minutes away from Vancouver Mall, with convenient access to I-205 and downtown Vancouver. Units are equipped with wood fireplaces and laundry. Residents have access to a hot tub and a state-of-the-art gym, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Cascade Park
11 Units Available
The Meadows at Cascade Park
13314 SE 19th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1029 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom loft apartments feature wood-burning fireplace and European kitchens, plus wide windows and new flooring. Community features heated swimming pools and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 01:06pm
Bagley Downs
1 Unit Available
Ashley Terrace
4500 Nicholson Rd, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
924 sqft
Ashley Terrace provides 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments and 2-bedroom townhomes. Each home features a full-size washer and dryer, dishwasher, patio, and additional storage. You can also enjoy the seasonal pool and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
Fircrest
22 Units Available
Autumn Chase
11301 NE 7th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1003 sqft
Spacious studio apartments feature washer-dryers, walk-in closets and built-in bookshelves. Residents can make use of the large outdoor pool, clubhouse, pet exercise park and hot tub. Near to the I-205, I-5 and Portland International Airport.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Kevanna Park
32 Units Available
The Pointe
3708 NE 109th Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
874 sqft
Come home to The Pointe Apartments in Vancouver, WA. Our recently remodeled apartment homes are enhanced with new flooring, upscale lighting and lavishly upgraded kitchen packages.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Ogden
10 Units Available
Sedona at Bridgecreek
2220 NE Bridgecreek Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
927 sqft
Pet-friendly community on 11 wooded acres. Minutes from Highway 500 and I-205. Apartments come with washer/dryer, fireplace and ceiling fan. Tenants have access to pool, hot tub, tanning bed, gym and covered parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
West Hazel Dell
12 Units Available
Arnada Pointe
4820 NE Hazel Dell Ave, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
934 sqft
Find your home sweet home at Arnada Pointe Apartments. Beautiful inside and out, our welcoming community boasts an ideal blend of lifestyle-enhancing amenities and convenience-focused fixtures.
Last updated June 12 at 12:57pm
Landover - Sharmel
8 Units Available
Latitude 45
11202 NE 20th St, Vancouver, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1092 sqft
Latitude 45 is a community of spacious modern apartments in Vancouver, WA.
