Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.The livingroom and master bedroom of this home have bay windows. Bright, open kitchen boasts Pergo floors, Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eatery bar and an abundance of counter-top space. Fully fenced backyard boasts a huge covered patio that is an excellent place to entertain guests or barbecue. Large windows with view of the backyard and a gas fireplace with brick surround in family room welcome you to sit awhile. Large master bathroom with jetted tub and large shower. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1995 Rent, $1995 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.

9404 NE 105th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98662 Available 7/22/20



(RLNE2924423)