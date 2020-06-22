All apartments in Five Corners
9404 NE 105th Ave

9404 Northeast 105th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9404 Northeast 105th Avenue, Five Corners, WA 98662

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
9404 NE 105th Ave Available 07/22/20 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Orchards - 4 bed 2.5 bath home welcomes you home with a covered porch entry and 2 car garage. Easy commute access to I-205 or Padden Parkway.The livingroom and master bedroom of this home have bay windows. Bright, open kitchen boasts Pergo floors, Granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, eatery bar and an abundance of counter-top space. Fully fenced backyard boasts a huge covered patio that is an excellent place to entertain guests or barbecue. Large windows with view of the backyard and a gas fireplace with brick surround in family room welcome you to sit awhile. Large master bathroom with jetted tub and large shower. For available homes, more information, rental criteria, video tours or online applications visit www.bluekeypm.com. Call Blue Key Property Management, Inc. at (360)524-4994 to schedule a showing. $1995 Rent, $1995 Security deposit, $350 non refundable fee, $55 non refundable screening fee per adult age 18 and older. $500 additional refundable deposit per pet. Renters insurance required. Blue Key Property Management, Inc. licensed in WA and OR.
9404 NE 105th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98662 Available 7/22/20

(RLNE2924423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9404 NE 105th Ave have any available units?
9404 NE 105th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Five Corners, WA.
What amenities does 9404 NE 105th Ave have?
Some of 9404 NE 105th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9404 NE 105th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
9404 NE 105th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9404 NE 105th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 9404 NE 105th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 9404 NE 105th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 9404 NE 105th Ave does offer parking.
Does 9404 NE 105th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9404 NE 105th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9404 NE 105th Ave have a pool?
No, 9404 NE 105th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 9404 NE 105th Ave have accessible units?
No, 9404 NE 105th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 9404 NE 105th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 9404 NE 105th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9404 NE 105th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 9404 NE 105th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
