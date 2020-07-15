/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:25 PM
61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fircrest, WA
Last updated July 15 at 08:44 AM
2 Units Available
Fircrest
The Verandas Apartment Homes
3509 S Orchard St, Fircrest, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1030 sqft
South Tacoma Paradise The Verandas Apartment Homes is a welcoming apartment community located in Tacoma, Washington. Tucked away in the South Tacoma neighborhood, the Verandas are conveniently close to several restaurant and shopping options.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
West End
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,562
850 sqft
West End location just north of the James Center. Minutes from Highway 16. Refresh body and spirit in the sauna and spa before relaxing poolside. Residences include spacious walk-in closets and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
12 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
877 sqft
Comfort, Charm & Spectacular View of Mt. Rainier The Lodge At Madrona offers the lifestyle you've been looking for. We're conveniently located minutes from downtown Tacoma and a short drive from beautiful Gig Harbor.
Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
South Tacoma
4046 South 31st Street - 3
4046 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
800 sqft
This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor unit. There is a bonus room that is big enough to be a 3rd bedroom. Directly across from a park with a view of the cascades in the background on a sunny day. Convenient to major highways and shops.
Results within 5 miles of Fircrest
Last updated July 15 at 06:35 PM
14 Units Available
Northeast Lakewood
Alta Apartments
2220 97th St S, Parkland, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1150 sqft
Alta Apartments is a large family friendly community located in Tacoma, WA.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
3 Units Available
New Tacoma
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1005 sqft
Enjoy the hustle and bustle of the city in air-conditioned apartments with in-unit laundry. Community welcomes pets and is handicapped accessible. A mere block from Wright Park. Close to I-705.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
18 Units Available
West End
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
902 sqft
Short drive to Tacoma Narrows Bridge and Titlow Park. Newly remodeled units with black appliances, two-tone paint, fireplace, balcony/patio. Community offers dog park, jogging track, playground. Close to schools and several parks.
Last updated July 15 at 08:43 AM
10 Units Available
West End
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
872 sqft
Close to Faith Evangelical College & Seminary, Vassault Park, Truman Middle School, Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium, bus route 10, Puget Creek Natural Area. Amenities include Indoor swimming pool, spa/hot tub, tennis court, pet-friendly apartments, fitness center, walk-in closets.
Last updated July 15 at 06:18 PM
64 Units Available
West End
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
985 sqft
Close to Oneluvdesigns, Day Island Yacht Harbor, Titlow Beach Marine Preserve, Tacoma Community College, Curtis Senior High School, Fircrest Golf Club. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, attached and detached garages, resort-style pool, fitness center, corporate leases.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
5 Units Available
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
942 sqft
Fantastic Amenities and a Great Location Altitude 104 is a recently renovated, cutting edge community located in a beautiful park-like setting. We are located within minutes of Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Hwy 512 and I-5, and major shopping centers.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Cliffside Apartments
2413 Cliffside Ln NW, Gig Harbor, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
960 sqft
Located next to Olympic National Park and close to Seattle and Tacoma. Units feature wood-burning fireplaces, large windows and tons of sunlight. 24-hour concierge, gym and basketball court.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
15 Units Available
New Tacoma
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,181
1119 sqft
Find the best in Washington living within the Stadium District and Downtown, at The Metropolitan Apartments in Tacoma! Close to I-705, you'll find that it's an easy commute to get where you need to go.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
South Tacoma
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1196 sqft
Close to I-5, Highway 16, US Post Office, Head Start School, Tacoma Mall, Whitman Elementary, Costco, Snake Lake, Lincoln Plaza Shopping Center. Located in the Tacoma School District. Pet-friendly apartments with two pet parks, massage therapy room, night patrol, hot tub, outdoor pool, complimentary tanning.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
23 Units Available
Lakeview
Village at Seeley Lake
9501 59th Ave SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,444
1013 sqft
Convenient location close to McChord Air Force Base, Lakewood Towne Center and Fort Lewis Army Base. Community features dog park, hot tub, gym, courtyard and more. Units include hardwood floors, dishwasher and extra storage.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
7 Units Available
North Lakewood
Citizen and Oake
5406 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
935 sqft
Great location in the heart of Lakewood. Peaceful community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ/grill, pool and hot tub. Units have private patio/balcony with relaxing views, fireplace and in-home laundry.
Last updated July 15 at 06:00 PM
3 Units Available
South Tacoma
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1019 sqft
Centrally located near the Tacoma Mall, Alder Court offers all of the conveniences of urban living in a renovated, classic garden style apartment home setting surrounded by a secured gate.
Last updated July 15 at 02:24 PM
3 Units Available
South Tacoma
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
980 sqft
This community provides residents with guest parking, clubhouse, and dog park. Apartments have fireplaces, in-unit laundry, and plush carpeting. Star-Lite Market Place Square and Wapato Park are close enough for residents to enjoy daily.
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
9 Units Available
Central Tacoma
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,657
1061 sqft
Near public transportation and I-5, as well as the Tacoma Mall and other dining and entertainment. Fully equipped studio-2 bedrooms boast modern kitchens, stainless-steel appliances, and in-unit laundry. The property features a rooftop lounge/grilling area.
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
9 Units Available
South Tacoma
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$2,116
1099 sqft
We are now offering touchless tours by appointment only! Please contact us today to schedule your appointment! Welcome to The Pacifica Apartments, the beautiful and highly rewarding end to your home hunting adventure! We are an inviting and
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
University Place
StonePointe at University Place
3806 78th Avenue Ct W, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
935 sqft
Near Puget Sound and the Cascade Mountain Range. Updated apartments featuring hardwood floors, a fireplace, and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, and a hot tub. Garages available.
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
6 Units Available
New Tacoma
Villaggio
1328 Market St, Tacoma, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
934 sqft
Villaggio Apartments in Tacoma, Washington, offer walking access to shops, restaurants and galleries. The complex features a variety of floor plans and units, each updated with fresh flooring and countertops.
Last updated July 15 at 06:36 PM
6 Units Available
University Place
Grandview Apartments
2709 84th Avenue Court West, University Place, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
Look no further for great apartments for rent because you’ve found it at Grand View Apartments! Our beautiful, pet-friendly community is located in scenic University Place, Washington.
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
13 Units Available
North Lakewood
Beaumont Grand Apartment Homes
8504 82nd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1009 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom homes are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, European cabinetry, fireplaces, walk-in closets, W/D hookups. Enjoy pool, fitness center, playgrounds and indoor basketball court. Easy access to local shopping, dining, schools.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03 PM
Contact for Availability
Pacific
James
4828 123rd St SW, Lakewood, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
893 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful, park-like setting, James Apartments offers renovated one, two and three bedroom apartments in Lakewood, WA.
