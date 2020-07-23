537 Berkeley Ave

Amenities

This charming bungalow is located in Fircrest and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has hardwood floors, a stone wrapped wood fireplace and custom built-ins. The home is full of natural light and has a great floor plan. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and granite counter tops. The living room opens to lovely deck that overlooks the yard. Downstairs the finished basement provides even more great space for storage and entertaining. The yard is nicely landscaped and fully fenced. Washer and dryer included. No Smoking. No Cats and One small dog negotiable.



www.mcnallymanagement.com



537 Berkeley Avenue

Fircrest, WA 98466



Rent: $1,775.00/ month

Deposit: $1,675.00

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available June 6

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Cats Allowed



