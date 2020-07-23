Amenities
537 Berkeley Ave Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fircrest Bungalow - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fircrest Bungalow
This charming bungalow is located in Fircrest and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has hardwood floors, a stone wrapped wood fireplace and custom built-ins. The home is full of natural light and has a great floor plan. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and granite counter tops. The living room opens to lovely deck that overlooks the yard. Downstairs the finished basement provides even more great space for storage and entertaining. The yard is nicely landscaped and fully fenced. Washer and dryer included. No Smoking. No Cats and One small dog negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
537 Berkeley Avenue
Fircrest, WA 98466
Rent: $1,775.00/ month
Deposit: $1,675.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available June 6
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4919070)