Fircrest, WA
537 Berkeley Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

537 Berkeley Ave

537 Berkeley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

537 Berkeley Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
537 Berkeley Ave Available 06/01/19 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fircrest Bungalow - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Fircrest Bungalow
This charming bungalow is located in Fircrest and offers 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The home has hardwood floors, a stone wrapped wood fireplace and custom built-ins. The home is full of natural light and has a great floor plan. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space and granite counter tops. The living room opens to lovely deck that overlooks the yard. Downstairs the finished basement provides even more great space for storage and entertaining. The yard is nicely landscaped and fully fenced. Washer and dryer included. No Smoking. No Cats and One small dog negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com

537 Berkeley Avenue
Fircrest, WA 98466

Rent: $1,775.00/ month
Deposit: $1,675.00
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available June 6
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4919070)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

