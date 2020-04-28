All apartments in Fircrest
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

1450 Alameda Ave Apt 1

1450 Alameda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1450 Alameda Avenue, Fircrest, WA 98466
Fircrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Spacious 3 Bedroom Ground Level Fircrest Condo - **Due to Covid -19 we will only be scheduling property showings on a limited basis. If you are interested in scheduling viewing for this unit please email Richard@havenrent.com for details**

You will love this spacious 3 bedroom ground level condo centrally located in Fircrest. Kitchen boasts stainless appliances and granite countertops with plenty of cabinet space. Kitchen, dining room and large living room all have beautiful brazilian hardwood floors. Large master suite with his and hers closets and en suite bath. Large 2nd bedroom and 3rd bedroom that could double as a den or office. Covered patio area with small yard space with privacy fence and storage area. 2 parking spaces 1 covered with additional storage space. Great neighbors and great HOA. Upstairs unit is empty most of the year, so it's nice and quiet above most of the time. Close to SR16, JBLM, Whole Foods, Trader Joes, shopping, restaurants, and lots more. New front loading washer and dryer included. Cats accepted on case by case basis, limit of 2

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PVwNVMOJlT8&t=164s

Rental Requirements:
Credit 600 Minimum
Income 3x Monthly Rent
Rental History 4 years Minimum

Jason@HavenRent.com

#3106

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5570511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

