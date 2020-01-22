1317 Contra Costa Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath duplex! With 1332 sqft of living space, fireplace, 2 balconies, and 2 car garage! Nestled in between Bridgeport Way and the Tacoma Mall, this home is ideally located for easy travel, commuting and fun! Email or call our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Walk inside and notice the neutral tones and natural light. The kitchen is on the left and features standard appliances, window for added natural light and eat-in dining area. The dining room is great for entertaining and gatherings. The living room is anchored in a cozy fireplace and has a slider door to the balcony. A half bath rounds out this level. Downstairs in the utility room with cabinets for extra storage and is all ready to go with washer and dryer hookups. Access to the 2 car garage is here. Upstairs is an adorable bedroom with en suite bath. The master boasts a walk-in closet, great bath and its own balcony. Pets negotiable with approval and fee. First FULL month's rent, security deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due at move in.