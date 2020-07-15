All apartments in Fife Heights
6612 4th St E
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

6612 4th St E

6612 4th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6612 4th Street East, Fife Heights, WA 98424

Amenities

pet friendly
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
6612 4th St E Available 08/01/20 Private Duplex in Fife Heights - Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.This duplex features a lot of natural light and 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with 1500 square feet with a private courtyard and green house.

Rent: 1700.00
Security Deposit: 1700.00
Holding Fee/Admin Fee: 250.00
Application Fee: 60.00 per adult
Pets: Cats only with deposit (age restriction) $250 pet deposit & $250 non refundable pet fee per cat

(RLNE2805988)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6612 4th St E have any available units?
6612 4th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fife Heights, WA.
Is 6612 4th St E currently offering any rent specials?
6612 4th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6612 4th St E pet-friendly?
Yes, 6612 4th St E is pet friendly.
Does 6612 4th St E offer parking?
No, 6612 4th St E does not offer parking.
Does 6612 4th St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6612 4th St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6612 4th St E have a pool?
No, 6612 4th St E does not have a pool.
Does 6612 4th St E have accessible units?
No, 6612 4th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 6612 4th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 6612 4th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6612 4th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 6612 4th St E does not have units with air conditioning.
