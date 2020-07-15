Amenities
6612 4th St E Available 08/01/20 Private Duplex in Fife Heights - Enjoy the feeling of being in the country in this private duplex surrounded by nature but close to all conveniences and highways.This duplex features a lot of natural light and 2 bedrooms 2.5 bathrooms with 1500 square feet with a private courtyard and green house.
Rent: 1700.00
Security Deposit: 1700.00
Holding Fee/Admin Fee: 250.00
Application Fee: 60.00 per adult
Pets: Cats only with deposit (age restriction) $250 pet deposit & $250 non refundable pet fee per cat
