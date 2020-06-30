5100 SW 324th Pl

Amenities

New carpet in this wonderful split entry home! - **APPLICATION PENDING**



This wonderful split entry home located on the edge of Dash Point State Park offers a quiet setting on a cul-de-sac with a lush greenbelt. The interior of the home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The upstairs has nice vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, brand new carpets throughout, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an entry to the backyard with a massive deck, great for entertaining.

Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom with it's own slider to the backyard. Downstairs you will find two bedrooms, both of decent size.



The home is within walking distance to several trails and a park.



Forrest@havenrent.com



#1084



(RLNE5320938)