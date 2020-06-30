All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:16 PM

5100 SW 324th Pl

5100 Southwest 324th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5100 Southwest 324th Place, Federal Way, WA 98023

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
New carpet in this wonderful split entry home! - **APPLICATION PENDING**

This wonderful split entry home located on the edge of Dash Point State Park offers a quiet setting on a cul-de-sac with a lush greenbelt. The interior of the home has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The upstairs has nice vaulted ceilings, fresh paint, brand new carpets throughout, open kitchen with stainless steel appliances and an entry to the backyard with a massive deck, great for entertaining.
Upstairs has a spacious master bedroom with it's own slider to the backyard. Downstairs you will find two bedrooms, both of decent size.

The home is within walking distance to several trails and a park.

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1084

(RLNE5320938)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5100 SW 324th Pl have any available units?
5100 SW 324th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
What amenities does 5100 SW 324th Pl have?
Some of 5100 SW 324th Pl's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5100 SW 324th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
5100 SW 324th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5100 SW 324th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 5100 SW 324th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 5100 SW 324th Pl offer parking?
No, 5100 SW 324th Pl does not offer parking.
Does 5100 SW 324th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5100 SW 324th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5100 SW 324th Pl have a pool?
No, 5100 SW 324th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 5100 SW 324th Pl have accessible units?
No, 5100 SW 324th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 5100 SW 324th Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 5100 SW 324th Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

