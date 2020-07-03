All apartments in Federal Way
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

4034 S 329th ST

4034 S 329th St · No Longer Available
Location

4034 S 329th St, Federal Way, WA 98001
Lakeland North

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Spacious Northlake Ridge Home - **Application Pending**

This massively spacious home in Northlake Ridge, just off of Military Road in Federal Way, has it all. The main level of the home has beaming hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances in the master kitchen and a wood burning fireplace in the family room. There is a master bedroom on the main floor as well.
Upstairs you have another master bedroom with a 5 piece master bathroom. You will also find 4 other bedrooms upstairs, along with 3 other bathrooms. The backyard is fully fenced, with no neighbors behind you. Across from the home you have a nice park. Home is close to I-5, Hwy 18, Lakes and shopping.

Forrest@havenrent.com

#1111

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694357)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4034 S 329th ST have any available units?
4034 S 329th ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Federal Way, WA.
How much is rent in Federal Way, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Federal Way Rent Report.
Is 4034 S 329th ST currently offering any rent specials?
4034 S 329th ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 S 329th ST pet-friendly?
No, 4034 S 329th ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Federal Way.
Does 4034 S 329th ST offer parking?
No, 4034 S 329th ST does not offer parking.
Does 4034 S 329th ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 S 329th ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 S 329th ST have a pool?
No, 4034 S 329th ST does not have a pool.
Does 4034 S 329th ST have accessible units?
No, 4034 S 329th ST does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 S 329th ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 4034 S 329th ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4034 S 329th ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 4034 S 329th ST does not have units with air conditioning.

