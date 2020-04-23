17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 Available 05/14/20 Remodeled ground floor 2 bed! - Remodeled and beautiful 2 bed in Renton Fairwood! Fresh paint and new carpet and engineered hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with lg kitchen opens to dining room. Spacious bedrooms with walk in master closet. Private patio space just outside your patio door. Home is occupied. Do not disturb the Tenant
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 have any available units?
17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 have?
Some of 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 currently offering any rent specials?
17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 is pet friendly.
Does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 offer parking?
No, 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 does not offer parking.
Does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 have a pool?
Yes, 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 has a pool.
Does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 have accessible units?
No, 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 does not have accessible units.
Does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 does not have units with air conditioning.
