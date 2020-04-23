Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

17533 149th Ave SE Unit A2 Available 05/14/20 Remodeled ground floor 2 bed! - Remodeled and beautiful 2 bed in Renton Fairwood! Fresh paint and new carpet and engineered hardwood floors throughout. Open floor plan with lg kitchen opens to dining room. Spacious bedrooms with walk in master closet. Private patio space just outside your patio door. Home is occupied. Do not disturb the Tenant



