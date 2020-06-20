17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8

All apartments in Fairwood
Location

17523 149th Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,855

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo unit in the desirable Fairway Greens condo community! It is ready to move into now. With easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy. 167, and close to bus lines, this centrally located property is also near shopping, restaurants, Southcenter, Bell Square Mall, schools, parks, hospital, and more. Enjoy the wonderful amenities of the Fairway Greens condo community, including cabana and beautiful swimming pool. Two parking spaces right in front of the unit are reserved just for you.

The deck overlooking the trees and nearby golf course provides a serene privacy. The condo comes equipped with a beautiful, stone fireplace, wall to wall carpeting, plenty of storage, and spacious sized bedrooms and bathrooms.

The linear kitchen is equipped with all-electric range, fridge, and dishwasher. There is plenty of cabinet space for those Costco runs, too!

Other amenities include: washer/dryer, walk-in closet, stainless sink, covered deck.

Terms: 10-month lease. $1,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $125/mo. utility surcharge for water, garbage and sewer. Tenant pays electricity, internet, & cable. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you, subject to approval, and will be credited towards security deposit at move in.

Keywords: Golf, Shopping, Hospital, public transit, Maple Valley, Tukwila, Renton, Kent, Hwy 167, IKEA, Valley Medical

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 have any available units?
17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 has a unit available for $1,855 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 have?
Some of 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 currently offering any rent specials?
17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 pet-friendly?
No, 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 offer parking?
Yes, 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 does offer parking.
Does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 have a pool?
Yes, 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 has a pool.
Does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 have accessible units?
No, 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 does not have accessible units.
Does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8 does not have units with air conditioning.
