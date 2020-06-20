17523 149th Ave SE Unit C8

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Check out this well maintained 3 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs condo unit in the desirable Fairway Greens condo community! It is ready to move into now. With easy access to I-405, I-5, Hwy. 167, and close to bus lines, this centrally located property is also near shopping, restaurants, Southcenter, Bell Square Mall, schools, parks, hospital, and more. Enjoy the wonderful amenities of the Fairway Greens condo community, including cabana and beautiful swimming pool. Two parking spaces right in front of the unit are reserved just for you.



The deck overlooking the trees and nearby golf course provides a serene privacy. The condo comes equipped with a beautiful, stone fireplace, wall to wall carpeting, plenty of storage, and spacious sized bedrooms and bathrooms.



The linear kitchen is equipped with all-electric range, fridge, and dishwasher. There is plenty of cabinet space for those Costco runs, too!



Other amenities include: washer/dryer, walk-in closet, stainless sink, covered deck.



Terms: 10-month lease. $1,500 security deposit; $300 admin fee; $40/adult app fee. $125/mo. utility surcharge for water, garbage and sewer. Tenant pays electricity, internet, & cable. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. No pets. No smoking inside. Renter's insurance required. $500 and a signed holding agreement holds this wonderful home exclusively for you, subject to approval, and will be credited towards security deposit at move in.



