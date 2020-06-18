Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly cable included coffee bar fireplace

17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 Bath Condo in Desirable Fairwood Neighborhood that Accepts Pets! - This spacious 1,134sf 3 bedroom, 1-3/4 bath home features a wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, large closets, and private deck backing onto greenbelt. Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable included in rent!



Nearby schools include Ridgewood Elementary, Fairwood Elementary and Carriage Crest. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons and Safeway, and is near multiple coffee shops and restaurants. Pets are welcome but they must be 45 lbs or less per the COA's rules and regulations. There will also be additional deposit and/or fee. Smoking is not permitted.



Move in funds required are first month’s rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult, 18 years and older.



To schedule a showing of this lovely home contact Byron Hiller at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com.



