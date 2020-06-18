All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8

17522 151st Avenue Southeast · (206) 212-2243
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

17522 151st Avenue Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
cable included
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
17522 151st Ave SE, #3-8 Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom 1 & 3/4 Bath Condo in Desirable Fairwood Neighborhood that Accepts Pets! - This spacious 1,134sf 3 bedroom, 1-3/4 bath home features a wood burning fireplace, washer and dryer in unit, large closets, and private deck backing onto greenbelt. Water, sewer, garbage and basic cable included in rent!

Nearby schools include Ridgewood Elementary, Fairwood Elementary and Carriage Crest. The closest grocery stores are Albertsons and Safeway, and is near multiple coffee shops and restaurants. Pets are welcome but they must be 45 lbs or less per the COA's rules and regulations. There will also be additional deposit and/or fee. Smoking is not permitted.

Move in funds required are first month’s rent and refundable security deposit. Screening fees are $40.00 per adult, 18 years and older.

To schedule a showing of this lovely home contact Byron Hiller at (206) 212-2244, or by email at bhiller@cbdanforth.com.

(RLNE2381979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

