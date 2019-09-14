Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets coffee bar

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

17030 164TH Way SE Available 09/15/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - ***Application Pending***



Come and enjoy this beautiful open concept home with a three-car garage. Eat comfortably in a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and relax in the spacious living area. Four bedrooms upstairs, including an amazing master bedroom with walk in closet and a full five piece master bath. You are only minutes away from grocery stores, coffee shops, and weekend entertainment. You can also enjoy a beautiful stroll around Petrovitsky Park with great trails.



Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim

Property Status: Available 09/01/2019



#514



(RLNE3412842)