Fairwood, WA
17030 164TH Way SE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

17030 164TH Way SE

17030 164th Way Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

17030 164th Way Southeast, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
17030 164TH Way SE Available 09/15/19 Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom - ***Application Pending***

Come and enjoy this beautiful open concept home with a three-car garage. Eat comfortably in a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and relax in the spacious living area. Four bedrooms upstairs, including an amazing master bedroom with walk in closet and a full five piece master bath. You are only minutes away from grocery stores, coffee shops, and weekend entertainment. You can also enjoy a beautiful stroll around Petrovitsky Park with great trails.

Pets are on case by case basis with owner approval.

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Mgr: Dmitry Yusim
Property Status: Available 09/01/2019

#514

(RLNE3412842)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17030 164TH Way SE have any available units?
17030 164TH Way SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 17030 164TH Way SE have?
Some of 17030 164TH Way SE's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17030 164TH Way SE currently offering any rent specials?
17030 164TH Way SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17030 164TH Way SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 17030 164TH Way SE is pet friendly.
Does 17030 164TH Way SE offer parking?
Yes, 17030 164TH Way SE offers parking.
Does 17030 164TH Way SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17030 164TH Way SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17030 164TH Way SE have a pool?
No, 17030 164TH Way SE does not have a pool.
Does 17030 164TH Way SE have accessible units?
No, 17030 164TH Way SE does not have accessible units.
Does 17030 164TH Way SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 17030 164TH Way SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17030 164TH Way SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 17030 164TH Way SE does not have units with air conditioning.
