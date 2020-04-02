Amenities

dishwasher garage microwave internet access range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

15932 SE 166th Pl Available 03/31/20 Spacious Corner Lot Fairwood Home - This home is lovely, very light and bright and backs to a lush greenbelt. Kitchen is bright & open with informal eating area, and sliding glass door that leads to backyard oasis. Formal eating area is also available just off kitchen. Front room and lower family room add to the floor-plan. All Three bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom with master bath. Great Floor Plan. Yard care included in rent. Sorry No Pets. No Smoking.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Call Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing.

1st months rent and security deposit due upon signing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4188602)