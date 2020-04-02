All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 15932 SE 166th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
15932 SE 166th Pl
Last updated April 2 2020 at 5:03 PM

15932 SE 166th Pl

15932 Southeast 166th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15932 Southeast 166th Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
15932 SE 166th Pl Available 03/31/20 Spacious Corner Lot Fairwood Home - This home is lovely, very light and bright and backs to a lush greenbelt. Kitchen is bright & open with informal eating area, and sliding glass door that leads to backyard oasis. Formal eating area is also available just off kitchen. Front room and lower family room add to the floor-plan. All Three bedrooms upstairs, Master bedroom with master bath. Great Floor Plan. Yard care included in rent. Sorry No Pets. No Smoking.
Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Call Jackie Kleebauer 206-418-8863 to schedule a showing.
1st months rent and security deposit due upon signing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4188602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15932 SE 166th Pl have any available units?
15932 SE 166th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 15932 SE 166th Pl have?
Some of 15932 SE 166th Pl's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15932 SE 166th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15932 SE 166th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15932 SE 166th Pl pet-friendly?
No, 15932 SE 166th Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairwood.
Does 15932 SE 166th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15932 SE 166th Pl offers parking.
Does 15932 SE 166th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15932 SE 166th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15932 SE 166th Pl have a pool?
No, 15932 SE 166th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15932 SE 166th Pl have accessible units?
No, 15932 SE 166th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15932 SE 166th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15932 SE 166th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 15932 SE 166th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15932 SE 166th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA
Frederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College