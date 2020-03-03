15739 SE 175th Pl

Amenities

Spacious 4-bedroom home in quite Fairwood neighborhood with two-car garage and beautiful fenced yard. New carpet and paint. Easy access to I-405, Hwy 167 and 18. Minutes' drive to groceries, eateries, shopping district, LA Fitness and two golf courses. Main floor features living room with wood burning fireplace, dinning area connects to patio and kitchen with two cooking stations for family and guests. Upper level has two regular size bedrooms, a shared hallway full bath and a generously sized master with ensuite and walk-in-closet. Lower level has a huge private living/entertainment area that overlooks the backyard, one full size bedroom, utility room and a half bath. Plenty of space for living and entertaining! Schedule your tour today by texting 253-234-7156. > 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require a most recent paycheck stub > require a most recent bank - statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $2000 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > tenants to pay all utilities and yard maintenance > pet friendly with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional deposit require for pet > no smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Please request tour via email or text.



