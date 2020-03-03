All apartments in Fairwood
Find more places like 15739 SE 175th Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fairwood, WA
/
15739 SE 175th Pl
Last updated March 3 2020 at 9:25 PM

15739 SE 175th Pl

15739 Southeast 175th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fairwood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

15739 Southeast 175th Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious 4-bedroom home in quite Fairwood neighborhood with two-car garage and beautiful fenced yard. New carpet and paint. Easy access to I-405, Hwy 167 and 18. Minutes' drive to groceries, eateries, shopping district, LA Fitness and two golf courses. Main floor features living room with wood burning fireplace, dinning area connects to patio and kitchen with two cooking stations for family and guests. Upper level has two regular size bedrooms, a shared hallway full bath and a generously sized master with ensuite and walk-in-closet. Lower level has a huge private living/entertainment area that overlooks the backyard, one full size bedroom, utility room and a half bath. Plenty of space for living and entertaining! Schedule your tour today by texting 253-234-7156. > 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require a most recent paycheck stub > require a most recent bank - statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $2000 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > tenants to pay all utilities and yard maintenance > pet friendly with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional deposit require for pet > no smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Please request tour via email or text.

> 12-month lease > background and credit check at $38.95 per person > require a most recent paycheck stub > require a most recent bank - statement to support reserve criteria > need last year W-2 > first month's rent, $2000 deposit and $200 non-refundable admin fee > tenants to pay all utilities and yard maintenance > pet friendly with less than 20 lbs, non dangerous breed, additional deposit require for pet > no smoking unit > managed by Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. Please request tour via email or text

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15739 SE 175th Pl have any available units?
15739 SE 175th Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 15739 SE 175th Pl have?
Some of 15739 SE 175th Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15739 SE 175th Pl currently offering any rent specials?
15739 SE 175th Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15739 SE 175th Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 15739 SE 175th Pl is pet friendly.
Does 15739 SE 175th Pl offer parking?
Yes, 15739 SE 175th Pl offers parking.
Does 15739 SE 175th Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15739 SE 175th Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15739 SE 175th Pl have a pool?
No, 15739 SE 175th Pl does not have a pool.
Does 15739 SE 175th Pl have accessible units?
No, 15739 SE 175th Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 15739 SE 175th Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15739 SE 175th Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 15739 SE 175th Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 15739 SE 175th Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Fairwood 1 BedroomsFairwood 2 Bedrooms
Fairwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFairwood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Fairwood Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WASpanaway, WA
Frederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College