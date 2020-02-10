All apartments in Fairwood
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

14124 Southeast 154th Place

14124 Southeast 154th Place · No Longer Available
Location

14124 Southeast 154th Place, Fairwood, WA 98058

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spectacular, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Renton.

The colorful and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, brightly colored walls, plenty of windows for natural lighting, an elegant fireplace with built-in bookcases. The wonderful kitchen with an island counter has glossy granite countertops, plenty of storage offered by the cabinets/drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Airy and comfortable, the bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass door, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors.

The exterior features plenty of lush plants, a deck that is great for dining, a backyard for outdoor activities, and an attached 2-car garage for use. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, ceiling fans, forced-air heating is installed. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. Landlord will cover the water and HOA fees.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Ron Regis Park, Maplewood Park, Cedar River Park, and Fairwood Crest Community Park.

Bus lines:
102 - 0.4 mile
907 - 0.4 mile
143 - 0.4 mile
148 - 0.7 mile

(RLNE5464119)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14124 Southeast 154th Place have any available units?
14124 Southeast 154th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fairwood, WA.
What amenities does 14124 Southeast 154th Place have?
Some of 14124 Southeast 154th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14124 Southeast 154th Place currently offering any rent specials?
14124 Southeast 154th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14124 Southeast 154th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 14124 Southeast 154th Place is pet friendly.
Does 14124 Southeast 154th Place offer parking?
Yes, 14124 Southeast 154th Place offers parking.
Does 14124 Southeast 154th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14124 Southeast 154th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14124 Southeast 154th Place have a pool?
No, 14124 Southeast 154th Place does not have a pool.
Does 14124 Southeast 154th Place have accessible units?
No, 14124 Southeast 154th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 14124 Southeast 154th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14124 Southeast 154th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 14124 Southeast 154th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14124 Southeast 154th Place has units with air conditioning.

