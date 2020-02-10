14124 Southeast 154th Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spectacular, 4 bedrooms, 2.5-bathrooms single-family home in a serene neighborhood in Renton.



The colorful and unfurnished interior features hardwood floors, brightly colored walls, plenty of windows for natural lighting, an elegant fireplace with built-in bookcases. The wonderful kitchen with an island counter has glossy granite countertops, plenty of storage offered by the cabinets/drawers, and appliances such as a refrigerator, oven/range, dishwasher, and microwave. Airy and comfortable, the bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep. The bathrooms have a shower stall with sliding glass door, a bathtub, a shower and bathtub combo partitioned by a curtain, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors.



The exterior features plenty of lush plants, a deck that is great for dining, a backyard for outdoor activities, and an attached 2-car garage for use. Other appliances include an in-unit washer/dryer and for climate control, ceiling fans, forced-air heating is installed. Pets are welcome with a pet deposit of $500/pet. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and landscaping. Landlord will cover the water and HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Ron Regis Park, Maplewood Park, Cedar River Park, and Fairwood Crest Community Park.



Bus lines:

102 - 0.4 mile

907 - 0.4 mile

143 - 0.4 mile

148 - 0.7 mile



(RLNE5464119)