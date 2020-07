Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup bathtub carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court business center clubhouse elevator gym parking pool tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill carport fire pit hot tub internet access playground

Casablanca is located at 10710 Evergreen Way Everett, WA and is managed by Epic Asset Management, Inc., a reputable property management company with verified listings on http://www.rentcafe.com/. Casablanca offers 0 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 474 to 938 sq. ft. Amenities include Fireplace, Patio/Balcony, Washer/Dryer, Business Center, Clubhouse and more. Property is located in the 98204 ZIP code. For more details, contact our office and we will get back to you as soon as possible.