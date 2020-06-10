All apartments in Esperance
Find more places like 22910 90th AVE W E406.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Esperance, WA
/
22910 90th AVE W E406
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:49 AM

22910 90th AVE W E406

22910 90th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

22910 90th Avenue West, Esperance, WA 98026
Esperance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Gorgeous 1 bed/1bathroom Sequoyah condo located close to the Edmonds ferry.

This home offers beautiful scenery right outside the bedroom window and main living area with a gas fireplace for our cold winters. Hardwood floors welcome you throughout the main living areas, hallways, and into the beautiful kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and white granite countertops with light wood cabinetry to match. Take a sip of coffee while sitting on the patio while listening to the music of nature. Enjoy your meals surrounded by the views the pacific northwest has to offer!

Amenities/features:
Assigned covered parking space
Stacking washer/dryer
Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator
Gas oven/range
Gas Fireplace
Storage Space
Patio
Community Pool and Gym

Pets are welcome! (Breed restrictions apply)
No Smoking.

Move in fees include:
First Month: $1650
Refundable security deposit: $1650
Refundable Pet Deposit: $500 per pet
Non-Refundable HOA Move in/Move Out: $200

AVAILABLE JUNE 5TH!! An earlier lease start date can be negotiated.

Please call/text Brie Talbott with any questions at: 425.770.9021

Questions? Please text Brie at 425.770.9021 or e-mail brietalbott@northpacificproperties.com

(RLNE5812797)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22910 90th AVE W E406 have any available units?
22910 90th AVE W E406 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Esperance, WA.
What amenities does 22910 90th AVE W E406 have?
Some of 22910 90th AVE W E406's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22910 90th AVE W E406 currently offering any rent specials?
22910 90th AVE W E406 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22910 90th AVE W E406 pet-friendly?
Yes, 22910 90th AVE W E406 is pet friendly.
Does 22910 90th AVE W E406 offer parking?
Yes, 22910 90th AVE W E406 offers parking.
Does 22910 90th AVE W E406 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22910 90th AVE W E406 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22910 90th AVE W E406 have a pool?
Yes, 22910 90th AVE W E406 has a pool.
Does 22910 90th AVE W E406 have accessible units?
No, 22910 90th AVE W E406 does not have accessible units.
Does 22910 90th AVE W E406 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22910 90th AVE W E406 has units with dishwashers.
Does 22910 90th AVE W E406 have units with air conditioning?
No, 22910 90th AVE W E406 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WALake Forest Park, WAAlderwood Manor, WANorth Lynnwood, WAPicnic Point, WAKenmore, WABothell West, WA
Mukilteo, WALake Stickney, WAMartha Lake, WAMill Creek, WAMill Creek East, WAWoodinville, WAMercer Island, WAMarysville, WAPoulsbo, WATukwila, WALake Stevens, WAWhite Center, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College