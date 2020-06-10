22910 90th AVE W E406

Amenities

Beautiful 1 Bed/1 Bath Condo - Gorgeous 1 bed/1bathroom Sequoyah condo located close to the Edmonds ferry.



This home offers beautiful scenery right outside the bedroom window and main living area with a gas fireplace for our cold winters. Hardwood floors welcome you throughout the main living areas, hallways, and into the beautiful kitchen that is equipped with stainless steel appliances and white granite countertops with light wood cabinetry to match. Take a sip of coffee while sitting on the patio while listening to the music of nature. Enjoy your meals surrounded by the views the pacific northwest has to offer!



Amenities/features:

Assigned covered parking space

Stacking washer/dryer

Stainless steel dishwasher and refrigerator

Gas oven/range

Gas Fireplace

Storage Space

Patio

Community Pool and Gym



Pets are welcome! (Breed restrictions apply)

No Smoking.



Move in fees include:

First Month: $1650

Refundable security deposit: $1650

Refundable Pet Deposit: $500 per pet

Non-Refundable HOA Move in/Move Out: $200



AVAILABLE JUNE 5TH!! An earlier lease start date can be negotiated.



Please call/text Brie Talbott with any questions at: 425.770.9021



Questions? Please text Brie at 425.770.9021 or e-mail brietalbott@northpacificproperties.com



