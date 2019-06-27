22230 88th Ave W

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Inviting 3 Bedroom Edmonds Rambler! - **Application Pending**



Located on a quiet and private road, with an over-sized two car garage, in desirable Edmonds! This beautifully landscaped home with a fully fenced back yard has two separate rear decks making it great for entertaining. This single story home has a large eat-in kitchen, dining room, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, and very warm and inviting feel.



- $100 Monthly Professional Landscaping fee required.



- Attached 2 Car Garage.



- Fully Fenced Backyard with 2 Decks.



- Wood Burning Fireplace.



- Washer/Dryer Included



Forrest@HavenRent.com



#687



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4084395)