Esperance, WA
22230 88th Ave W
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:44 AM

22230 88th Ave W

22230 88th Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

22230 88th Avenue West, Esperance, WA 98026
Esperance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Inviting 3 Bedroom Edmonds Rambler! - **Application Pending**

Located on a quiet and private road, with an over-sized two car garage, in desirable Edmonds! This beautifully landscaped home with a fully fenced back yard has two separate rear decks making it great for entertaining. This single story home has a large eat-in kitchen, dining room, wood burning fireplace, washer/dryer, and very warm and inviting feel.

- $100 Monthly Professional Landscaping fee required.

- Attached 2 Car Garage.

- Fully Fenced Backyard with 2 Decks.

- Wood Burning Fireplace.

- Washer/Dryer Included

Forrest@HavenRent.com

#687

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4084395)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

How much should you be paying for rent?

