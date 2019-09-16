All apartments in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake
2690 Erlands Point Road NW
2690 Erlands Point Road NW

2690 Erlands Point Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Erlands Point Road Northwest, Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA 98312

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Updated 2 bed/1 bath home in Central Kitsap School District! Huge fenced yard and close to everything, Silverdale, Bremerton, PSNS and Bangor. On bus line with easy access to freeways and Navy Hospital. Upper floor has a huge kitchen, living, office and bath. Lower level has a family room and 2 bedrooms. Washer/dryer hook ups and carport parking for 1 car, open parking for 2 additional cars. $47 per adult application fee. $200 non-refundable fee. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with screening. View our screening criteria at our website: www.nwpremierproperties.managebuilding.com

We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW have any available units?
2690 Erlands Point Road NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA.
What amenities does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW have?
Some of 2690 Erlands Point Road NW's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Erlands Point Road NW currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Erlands Point Road NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Erlands Point Road NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 2690 Erlands Point Road NW is pet friendly.
Does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW offer parking?
Yes, 2690 Erlands Point Road NW offers parking.
Does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Erlands Point Road NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW have a pool?
No, 2690 Erlands Point Road NW does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW have accessible units?
No, 2690 Erlands Point Road NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Erlands Point Road NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Erlands Point Road NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 Erlands Point Road NW does not have units with air conditioning.
