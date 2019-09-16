2690 Erlands Point Road NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Updated 2 bed/1 bath home in Central Kitsap School District! Huge fenced yard and close to everything, Silverdale, Bremerton, PSNS and Bangor. On bus line with easy access to freeways and Navy Hospital. Upper floor has a huge kitchen, living, office and bath. Lower level has a family room and 2 bedrooms. Washer/dryer hook ups and carport parking for 1 car, open parking for 2 additional cars. $47 per adult application fee. $200 non-refundable fee. Pets allowed on a case by case basis with screening. View our screening criteria at our website: www.nwpremierproperties.managebuilding.com



We do not accept Comprehensive Reusable Tenant Screening Reports as defined by and pursuant to RCW 59.18