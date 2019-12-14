3203 Forest Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming and Cozy close to shops, schools and minutes to ferries - Charming and Cozy East Bremerton rambler sitting on a corner lot with fully fenced yard and large deck is recently updated and ready for you! Close to schools, shopping and minutes from ferries this home is in an ideal central location. The home features new paint, flooring, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, security system service included with rent and on a septic. Area in back yard with fire pit. Tenants must carry insurance and submit an application. Please contact Crystal Avery at 360-516-6243 or crystalavery@windermere.com to schedule a showing.



(RLNE5342487)