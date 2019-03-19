All apartments in Enetai
2816 Holman St.

2816 Holman Street · No Longer Available
Location

2816 Holman Street, Enetai, WA 98310
Manette

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2816 Holman St. Available 02/01/19 One bedroom house in Manette/Illahee - Darling and quaint 1 bedroom house in between Manette and Illahee. Quick commute to PSNS, Seattle Ferry, Bangor and Silverdale. Compact living room, kitchen with stacked washer/dryer, large bedroom and 3/4 bath with stand up shower only. Small porch and driveway for up to 2 vehicles. Tenants responsible for electric, garbage service and yard care. Only $100 for W/S. Pets negotiable but subject to restrictions.

(RLNE4629896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2816 Holman St. have any available units?
2816 Holman St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Enetai, WA.
Is 2816 Holman St. currently offering any rent specials?
2816 Holman St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2816 Holman St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2816 Holman St. is pet friendly.
Does 2816 Holman St. offer parking?
No, 2816 Holman St. does not offer parking.
Does 2816 Holman St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2816 Holman St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2816 Holman St. have a pool?
No, 2816 Holman St. does not have a pool.
Does 2816 Holman St. have accessible units?
No, 2816 Holman St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2816 Holman St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2816 Holman St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2816 Holman St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2816 Holman St. does not have units with air conditioning.
