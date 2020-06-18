All apartments in Ellensburg
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

704 E Hobert Ave

704 Hobert Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 Hobert Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
704 E Hobert Ave Available 09/08/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near KVH - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near the hospital. Attached garage and off street parking. Has 2 living rooms, and a laundry room with plenty of cabinet space. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Sliding glass door entry to back yard with covered patio. Lawn care is provided!

This home is available for early to mid September move in. Rent is $1500 per month, with a $1500 security deposit and a 12 month lease. 1 dog may be considered with a $25 pet fee per month. Rent is based on a 3 adult maximum occupancy.
A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.

A non-refundable application fee per adult is required. This is a no smoking property. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com.

(RLNE4297743)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 E Hobert Ave have any available units?
704 E Hobert Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ellensburg, WA.
What amenities does 704 E Hobert Ave have?
Some of 704 E Hobert Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 E Hobert Ave currently offering any rent specials?
704 E Hobert Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 E Hobert Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 704 E Hobert Ave is pet friendly.
Does 704 E Hobert Ave offer parking?
Yes, 704 E Hobert Ave does offer parking.
Does 704 E Hobert Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 E Hobert Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 E Hobert Ave have a pool?
No, 704 E Hobert Ave does not have a pool.
Does 704 E Hobert Ave have accessible units?
No, 704 E Hobert Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 704 E Hobert Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 E Hobert Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 E Hobert Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 704 E Hobert Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
