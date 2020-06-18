Amenities

704 E Hobert Ave Available 09/08/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home Near KVH - 3 bedroom 2 bath home located near the hospital. Attached garage and off street parking. Has 2 living rooms, and a laundry room with plenty of cabinet space. All bedrooms have hardwood flooring. Sliding glass door entry to back yard with covered patio. Lawn care is provided!



This home is available for early to mid September move in. Rent is $1500 per month, with a $1500 security deposit and a 12 month lease. 1 dog may be considered with a $25 pet fee per month. Rent is based on a 3 adult maximum occupancy.

A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.



A non-refundable application fee per adult is required. This is a no smoking property. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com.



