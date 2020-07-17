Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

505 E Kristen Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - This newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home has central heat and air conditioning. Kitchen has a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Additional bedrooms share a second bathroom. An attached 2 car garage and fenced back yard with cement patio area make this a great residence. Just a few minutes to downtown or CWU.



This rental is available for early to mid-August lease start and cannot be held for a later date. Rent is $1,650 per month, with a $1,650 security deposit and a 12 month lease. Rent is based on a 3 adult maximum occupancy. This is a NO PETS property. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.



An application and non-refundable application fee per adult is required. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com. This is a NO SMOKING property.



No Pets Allowed



