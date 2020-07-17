All apartments in Ellensburg
505 E Kristen Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

505 E Kristen Ave

505 Kristen Avenue · (509) 925-7368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

505 Kristen Avenue, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 505 E Kristen Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1315 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
505 E Kristen Ave Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home - This newer 3 bedroom 2 bath home has central heat and air conditioning. Kitchen has a dishwasher and built-in microwave. Washer and dryer in separate laundry room. The large master bedroom has a walk-in closet and private bathroom. Additional bedrooms share a second bathroom. An attached 2 car garage and fenced back yard with cement patio area make this a great residence. Just a few minutes to downtown or CWU.

This rental is available for early to mid-August lease start and cannot be held for a later date. Rent is $1,650 per month, with a $1,650 security deposit and a 12 month lease. Rent is based on a 3 adult maximum occupancy. This is a NO PETS property. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.

An application and non-refundable application fee per adult is required. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com. This is a NO SMOKING property.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4917454)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 E Kristen Ave have any available units?
505 E Kristen Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 E Kristen Ave have?
Some of 505 E Kristen Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 E Kristen Ave currently offering any rent specials?
505 E Kristen Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 E Kristen Ave pet-friendly?
No, 505 E Kristen Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellensburg.
Does 505 E Kristen Ave offer parking?
Yes, 505 E Kristen Ave offers parking.
Does 505 E Kristen Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 E Kristen Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 E Kristen Ave have a pool?
No, 505 E Kristen Ave does not have a pool.
Does 505 E Kristen Ave have accessible units?
No, 505 E Kristen Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 505 E Kristen Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 505 E Kristen Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 505 E Kristen Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 505 E Kristen Ave has units with air conditioning.
