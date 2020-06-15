Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

201 Mt Hood Ct Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath on Cul-de-sac - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home at the end of a cul-de-sac! This awesome home is ready for approximate early September move-in and includes new paint, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, and blinds! Peaceful, large fenced back yard space with automatic sprinkler system. Lawn care is provided! Open living room and kitchen space. Kitchen includes bar seating area, gas range, and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Master bedroom features large closet and private bathroom. 3rd bedroom would also be a great office space with access to back yard. Additional linen and hall closets for storage. 2 car attached garage with remote opener. Gas furnace for efficient heating.



This home is available for lease signing now and cannot be held for a later date. Rent is $1,550 per month, with a $1,550 security deposit. This is a no pets property. Rent is based on a 3 adult maximum occupancy. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.



A non-refundable application fee per adult is required. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5223742)