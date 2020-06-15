All apartments in Ellensburg
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

201 Mt Hood Ct

201 West Mount Hood Court · (509) 925-7368
Location

201 West Mount Hood Court, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 201 Mt Hood Ct · Avail. Sep 7

$1,550

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
201 Mt Hood Ct Available 09/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath on Cul-de-sac - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home at the end of a cul-de-sac! This awesome home is ready for approximate early September move-in and includes new paint, carpet, vinyl plank flooring, and blinds! Peaceful, large fenced back yard space with automatic sprinkler system. Lawn care is provided! Open living room and kitchen space. Kitchen includes bar seating area, gas range, and dishwasher. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer included. Master bedroom features large closet and private bathroom. 3rd bedroom would also be a great office space with access to back yard. Additional linen and hall closets for storage. 2 car attached garage with remote opener. Gas furnace for efficient heating.

This home is available for lease signing now and cannot be held for a later date. Rent is $1,550 per month, with a $1,550 security deposit. This is a no pets property. Rent is based on a 3 adult maximum occupancy. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.

A non-refundable application fee per adult is required. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5223742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Mt Hood Ct have any available units?
201 Mt Hood Ct has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 201 Mt Hood Ct have?
Some of 201 Mt Hood Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Mt Hood Ct currently offering any rent specials?
201 Mt Hood Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Mt Hood Ct pet-friendly?
No, 201 Mt Hood Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ellensburg.
Does 201 Mt Hood Ct offer parking?
Yes, 201 Mt Hood Ct does offer parking.
Does 201 Mt Hood Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Mt Hood Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Mt Hood Ct have a pool?
No, 201 Mt Hood Ct does not have a pool.
Does 201 Mt Hood Ct have accessible units?
No, 201 Mt Hood Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Mt Hood Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Mt Hood Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Mt Hood Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Mt Hood Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
