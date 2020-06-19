All apartments in Ellensburg
1703 College Pl.
1703 College Pl.

1703 College Place · (509) 925-7368
Location

1703 College Place, Ellensburg, WA 98926

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1703 College Pl. · Avail. Aug 10

$1,825

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1637 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1703 College Pl. Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Back Yard! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac close to the CWU campus will be available for an early to mid August move-in. Large living room/dining room and common areas! Master bedroom has its own bathroom with shower. Comes with washer/dryer. Kitchen has a dishwasher. Large back yard space to enjoy the outdoors with sliding glass door access, and landlord pays for lawn mowing! Attached 2 car garage.

Rent is $1,825 per month, with a $1,825 security deposit and a 12 month lease. Rent is based on a 4 adult maximum occupancy. Tenant pays utilities. Dogs may be negotiable with additional fees. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.

A non-refundable application fee per adult is required. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3319746)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 College Pl. have any available units?
1703 College Pl. has a unit available for $1,825 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1703 College Pl. have?
Some of 1703 College Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 College Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1703 College Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 College Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 College Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1703 College Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1703 College Pl. does offer parking.
Does 1703 College Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 College Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 College Pl. have a pool?
No, 1703 College Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 1703 College Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1703 College Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 College Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1703 College Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1703 College Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1703 College Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
