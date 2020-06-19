Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage

1703 College Pl. Available 08/10/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home with Large Back Yard! - This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home is located in a cul-de-sac close to the CWU campus will be available for an early to mid August move-in. Large living room/dining room and common areas! Master bedroom has its own bathroom with shower. Comes with washer/dryer. Kitchen has a dishwasher. Large back yard space to enjoy the outdoors with sliding glass door access, and landlord pays for lawn mowing! Attached 2 car garage.



Rent is $1,825 per month, with a $1,825 security deposit and a 12 month lease. Rent is based on a 4 adult maximum occupancy. Tenant pays utilities. Dogs may be negotiable with additional fees. A non-refundable cleaning fee of $400 will be required at lease signing.



A non-refundable application fee per adult is required. For more information contact Ellensburg Property Management at 509-925-RENT, or view our other available rentals at our website www.EPMellensburg.com.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3319746)