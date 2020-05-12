Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

9214 34th St E Available 05/01/20 PENDING APPLICATION-Edgewood large 4 bed 3.5 bath with a Jr Master on main floor, Available May 1st, 2020 - PENDING APPLICATION-Welcome home to this 2015 home located in Forest Wood Estates~ this lovely traditional 2 story style home offers a large back yard, covered patio front and back. The Aspen floor plan featuring 3,272 sq ft of impeccable open living space. There are 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Den/5th Jr Master option on main w/full bath plus walk in closet. Large great room w/cozy fireplace opens up to the kitchen is great to work in with granite counter tops and tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room off the kitchen area, breakfast nook and breakfast bar, hardwoods and carpets, tile floors & tall ceilings and much more. 2 Car garage, front landscape & close to parks, schools & shopping. To schedule your private tour please call Dawnette 253.261.7154 or Misty at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253.590.9591.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253.590.9591 to schedule a showing



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager - Fletcher Group

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253.590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE5019313)