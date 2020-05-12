All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 9214 34th St E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, WA
/
9214 34th St E
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

9214 34th St E

9214 34th Street East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9214 34th Street East, Edgewood, WA 98371

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
9214 34th St E Available 05/01/20 PENDING APPLICATION-Edgewood large 4 bed 3.5 bath with a Jr Master on main floor, Available May 1st, 2020 - PENDING APPLICATION-Welcome home to this 2015 home located in Forest Wood Estates~ this lovely traditional 2 story style home offers a large back yard, covered patio front and back. The Aspen floor plan featuring 3,272 sq ft of impeccable open living space. There are 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, Den/5th Jr Master option on main w/full bath plus walk in closet. Large great room w/cozy fireplace opens up to the kitchen is great to work in with granite counter tops and tile back-splash & stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room off the kitchen area, breakfast nook and breakfast bar, hardwoods and carpets, tile floors & tall ceilings and much more. 2 Car garage, front landscape & close to parks, schools & shopping. To schedule your private tour please call Dawnette 253.261.7154 or Misty at 206.841.8527 or Reilly at 253.590.9591.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253.590.9591 to schedule a showing

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager - Fletcher Group
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly): 253.590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE5019313)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9214 34th St E have any available units?
9214 34th St E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 9214 34th St E have?
Some of 9214 34th St E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9214 34th St E currently offering any rent specials?
9214 34th St E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9214 34th St E pet-friendly?
No, 9214 34th St E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 9214 34th St E offer parking?
Yes, 9214 34th St E offers parking.
Does 9214 34th St E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9214 34th St E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9214 34th St E have a pool?
No, 9214 34th St E does not have a pool.
Does 9214 34th St E have accessible units?
No, 9214 34th St E does not have accessible units.
Does 9214 34th St E have units with dishwashers?
No, 9214 34th St E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9214 34th St E have units with air conditioning?
No, 9214 34th St E does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE
Edgewood, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Edgewood Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA
White Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College