3115 86th Avenue E

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill

Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 1,720 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, all on a large lot! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Edgewood. Close to local freeways for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the neutral paint and tones and great flooring for easy decorating and making your own. The great room is centered in an oversized window for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen is a place for entertaining and features beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large island. The great room style dining and family rooms allow for flow and have access to the outside. Just around the corner are 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included. Down another hall is the master bedroom with hall bath. The fenced backyard is really what sets this home apart! There is so much space, lush landscaping, mature trees for extra privacy, chicken coop and shed! The covered patio is ideal for BBQ's and gatherings. Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.