Edgewood, WA
3115 86th Avenue E
Last updated May 20 2019 at 9:27 PM

3115 86th Avenue E

3115 86th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

3115 86th Avenue East, Edgewood, WA 98371

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Consider yourself home in this beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home! Complete with 1,720 sqft of open living space, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, all on a large lot! Nestled in a quiet neighborhood in Edgewood. Close to local freeways for easy commuting and travel! Call or email our leasing team to schedule your showing today! Step inside and notice the neutral paint and tones and great flooring for easy decorating and making your own. The great room is centered in an oversized window for added natural light. The fantastic kitchen is a place for entertaining and features beautiful wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and large island. The great room style dining and family rooms allow for flow and have access to the outside. Just around the corner are 3 adorable bedrooms with shared hall bath. The laundry room is all ready to go with washer and dryer included. Down another hall is the master bedroom with hall bath. The fenced backyard is really what sets this home apart! There is so much space, lush landscaping, mature trees for extra privacy, chicken coop and shed! The covered patio is ideal for BBQ's and gatherings. Sorry, no pets! First FULL month's rent, deposit (equal to one month's rent) and $300 processing fee due on move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3115 86th Avenue E have any available units?
3115 86th Avenue E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
What amenities does 3115 86th Avenue E have?
Some of 3115 86th Avenue E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3115 86th Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
3115 86th Avenue E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3115 86th Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 3115 86th Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Edgewood.
Does 3115 86th Avenue E offer parking?
No, 3115 86th Avenue E does not offer parking.
Does 3115 86th Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3115 86th Avenue E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3115 86th Avenue E have a pool?
No, 3115 86th Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 3115 86th Avenue E have accessible units?
No, 3115 86th Avenue E does not have accessible units.
Does 3115 86th Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3115 86th Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
Does 3115 86th Avenue E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3115 86th Avenue E does not have units with air conditioning.
