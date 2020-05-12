3022 107th Ave Ct E

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ef80be0fc ----

One story duplex for rent in Edgewood. One car attached garage. Kitchen and dining flooring to be replaced before occupancy. Living-room, dining-room, kitchen, three bedrooms, and one bathroom. One car attached garage. Private backyard. Small pets allowed with additional deposit, max two. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today!



Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.