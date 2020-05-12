All apartments in Edgewood
Find more places like 3022 107th Ave Ct E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Edgewood, WA
/
3022 107th Ave Ct E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3022 107th Ave Ct E

3022 107th Avenue Court East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Edgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

3022 107th Avenue Court East, Edgewood, WA 98372

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2ef80be0fc ----
One story duplex for rent in Edgewood. One car attached garage. Kitchen and dining flooring to be replaced before occupancy. Living-room, dining-room, kitchen, three bedrooms, and one bathroom. One car attached garage. Private backyard. Small pets allowed with additional deposit, max two. Month to month rental agreement with an initial twelve month rent period. For more information or to set up a viewing, please contact the leasing team at SJC Management Group today!

Please note showings can be scheduled online at any time. After hours or weekend, showings must be scheduled and confirmed by our staff before the end of the business day. Our business hours are Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pm. We are closed for all major holidays. If there is no showtime available that could be because the home is currently occupied, please request a time and our staff will coordinate a showtime with the current occupant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3022 107th Ave Ct E have any available units?
3022 107th Ave Ct E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Edgewood, WA.
Is 3022 107th Ave Ct E currently offering any rent specials?
3022 107th Ave Ct E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3022 107th Ave Ct E pet-friendly?
Yes, 3022 107th Ave Ct E is pet friendly.
Does 3022 107th Ave Ct E offer parking?
Yes, 3022 107th Ave Ct E offers parking.
Does 3022 107th Ave Ct E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3022 107th Ave Ct E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3022 107th Ave Ct E have a pool?
No, 3022 107th Ave Ct E does not have a pool.
Does 3022 107th Ave Ct E have accessible units?
No, 3022 107th Ave Ct E does not have accessible units.
Does 3022 107th Ave Ct E have units with dishwashers?
No, 3022 107th Ave Ct E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3022 107th Ave Ct E have units with air conditioning?
No, 3022 107th Ave Ct E does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arbors at Edgewood
10304 20th St SE
Edgewood, WA 98371

Similar Pages

Edgewood 1 BedroomsEdgewood 2 Bedrooms
Edgewood Apartments with GymEdgewood Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Edgewood Apartments with PoolKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA
Shoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WADuPont, WAParkwood, WAPacific, WASteilacoom, WANorth Bend, WAKlahanie, WA
White Center, WAWollochet, WAMill Creek East, WACovington, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WASpanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College