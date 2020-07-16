Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:01 AM

96 Apartments for rent in Eastmont, WA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eastmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
3322 125th Pl SE
3322 125th Place Southeast, Eastmont, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,695
3200 sqft
3322 125th Place SE Everett, WA 98208 $3100 per month - Newer spacious home in the Mill Creek / Everett area. Five bedrooms (one on the main floor) 2.5 bath and 3200 asf of living area.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
11616 33rd Dr. SE
11616 33rd Drive Southeast, Eastmont, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1800 sqft
11616 33rd Dr. SE Available 08/08/20 Everett Rambler 3 Bedroom with 1.5 bathroom - Everett Rambler with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms. Features include hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace in living room, and family room with slider entrance.
Results within 1 mile of Eastmont
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Monterra
13401 Dumas Rd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,717
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,129
1173 sqft
Recently renovated units feature laundry, hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community includes parking, playground and 24-hour gym. Located adjacent to McCollum Pioneer Park.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Silver Lake
Charter Club
1701 121st St SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,442
957 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated on the picturesque shore of Silver Lake, and with convenient access to Interstate 5, these apartments come with built-in fireplace and kitchen range. Community is pet friendly and features on-site parking.
Verified

1 of 84

Last updated July 16 at 12:06 AM
9 Units Available
Silver Lake
Bluwater
11311 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Set against the backdrop of a serene lake, BluWater combines the tranquility and serenity of a lakeside retreat with all the conveniences of a modern, contemporary community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
17 Units Available
Cascade View
Huntington Park
9009 W Mall Dr, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,346
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location with easy access to Everett Mall Way and Evergreen Way. Residents enjoy in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and hardwood floors. Community includes gym, hot tub, racquetball, pool and playground.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
Silver Lake
The Lakehouse
12115 19th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,820
1096 sqft
This trendy community provides residents with a clubhouse, fitness center and swimming pool. Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Also easily accessible to both Everett Mall and Silver Lake's Green Lantern Park.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
2 Units Available
Silver Lake
Lake Park
11005 16th Ave SE, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,555
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
If you’re looking for an apartment in Everett, WA, that’s in a quiet community near all the modern amenities you need, check out Lake Park Apartment Homes! Located in the small and friendly neighborhood of Silver Lake in the heart of Washington,

1 of 20

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Silver Lake
12307 21st Ave SE
12307 21st Avenue Southeast, Everett, WA
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2075 sqft
12307 21st Ave SE Available 08/29/20 4 Bedroom With Almost New Appliances Available Now! - Please email the current residents to schedule a tour: 12307Everett@gmail.com Come check out this 2-story 4/2.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
16314 40th Dr SE
16314 40th Dr SE, Mill Creek, WA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
3040 sqft
16314 40th Dr SE Available 07/16/20 Stunning 5 Bedroom Home in Sunset Meadows! - Wonderful Bennett Home up for rent! In great conditon, with Cherry wood floors and wainscotting. Formal living room and formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Eastmont
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
30 Units Available
Alister Parx Apartments
605 Center Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1175 sqft
Minutes from Voyager Middle School and Mariner High School. Upscale living with vaulted ceilings, lots of storage space, and oversized patios. On-site pool, playground, and hot tub. Garages available. Pet-friendly. In-apartment fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:04 AM
68 Units Available
Mill Creek
The Mill Apartment Homes
1324 Mill Creek Blvd, Mill Creek, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,530
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,517
879 sqft
Situated on the edge of Mill Creek Nature Preserve and close to Library Park. Sophisticated apartments with in-unit laundry, a patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers a gym and a business center.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
192 Units Available
Silver Lake
Helm
101 128th Street, Everett, WA
Studio
$1,357
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,407
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,828
979 sqft
Everett is tied to the ocean and its shifting landscape of waves. And when you live close enough to skip stones on Silver Lake or walk the shoreline at Picnic Point Park, you live at the helm.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
24 Units Available
Tivalli
15631 Ash Way, Lynnwood, WA
Studio
$1,482
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1005 sqft
Ideally situated just off of I-5 for easy access to downtown Seattle. Pet-friendly apartments with designer kitchens, hardwood floors, stainless-finish appliances and large closets. On-site yoga studio, fitness center, volleyball courts and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
20 Units Available
Bailey Farm
1225 183rd St SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,567
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,118
1155 sqft
Close to N. Creek Park, Woodside Elementary, Lynnwood High, North Creek, Mill Creek Shopping. Amenities include expansive outdoor veranda, 1200 sq. ft. cabana, seasonal pool, pet-friendly, year-round hot tub, yoga studio, gas fire pit, short-term leases, 24-hour fitness center, hardwood floors, TV lounge.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Westmont
Park 120
120 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,289
651 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,156
886 sqft
Stylish gated apartments in a residential area, 20 minutes from Downtown Seattle and Bellevue. Renovated recently with new appliances. Pet-friendly complex with clubhouse, business center and playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 16 at 12:51 AM
7 Units Available
Heritage Ridge
16619 Larch Way, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,611
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,297
1270 sqft
Close to Martha Lake, Martha Lake Park, bus stops, shopping at Mill Creek Town Center, Alderwood Mall, Bright Star Kids Academy, I-5 Express, Everett Boeing, North Creek Trail. Located in Edmonds School District. Amenities include heated outdoor pool, year-round hot tub, garage parking, walk-in laundry.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
25 Units Available
Thrasher's Corner-Red Hawk
Avalon North Creek
1730 196th Street SE, Bothell, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,595
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,005
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1247 sqft
Avalon North Creek features spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments convenient in Bothell Mill Creek.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 15 at 12:32 PM
34 Units Available
Avalon Alderwood
2510 164th St SW, North Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,526
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1284 sqft
Attractive Lynnwood location, close to I-5 and I-405. Tenants have access to a gym, swimming pool and barbecue area. Units feature spacious walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 16 at 12:18 AM
6 Units Available
Holly
Sage
1730 112th St SW, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,264
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
949 sqft
1-2 bedroom units in this pet-friendly community come with private patios or balconies, walk-in closets, fireplaces and more. Close to I-5 with shopping, golfing, dining, recreation and entertainment just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 16 at 12:01 AM
6 Units Available
Latitude
12907 E Gibson Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
878 sqft
Newly upgraded homes feature wood-burning fireplaces, stainless-steel appliances and private balconies. On-site 24-hour fitness center, clubhouse, fire pits and bark park. Near I-5, with public transportations links to Seattle Tacoma Airport.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
11 Units Available
Martha Lake
16626 6th Ave W, Martha Lake, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1109 sqft
Great location just 20 minutes from Seattle, and close to shopping and dining. Units feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces, and private patios. Community includes Internet, a business center, and more.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
12 Units Available
A'Cappella
15001 35th Ave W, Lynnwood, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1070 sqft
Make your move to North Puget Sound when you rent one of the desirable apartments at A'Cappella Apartment Homes. This fantastic community sits conveniently in Lynnwood, with easy access to freeways like I-5 and I-405 for commuters.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
5 Units Available
Westmont
Arterra
711 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
820 sqft
Comfortable community living in one- and two-bedroom apartments. Fully renovated dwellings feature patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and in-unit washer and dryer. Hardwood-style flooring and gourmet kitchen.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Eastmont, WA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Eastmont renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

