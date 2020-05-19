All apartments in East Renton Highlands
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

14619 205th Ave SE

14619 205th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

14619 205th Avenue Southeast, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
14619 205th Ave SE Available 07/01/20 Renton home for lease- 3 bedroom with landscaping included. - Available July 1. Fantastic remodeled home in impeccable condition.Chef's kitchen with gorgeous bar eating island counter top. Lg master suite with double closets. Spacious bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large yard with 4 gorgeous decks for entertaining. Large Kitchen w/new raised panel cabinets.Very spacious eating nook off kitchen w/backyard views. No smoking No pet firm. 12 month lease. 1st months rent and deposit (one month on move in-refundable) Please contact agent for private viewing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5779620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14619 205th Ave SE have any available units?
14619 205th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Renton Highlands, WA.
Is 14619 205th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
14619 205th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14619 205th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 14619 205th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Renton Highlands.
Does 14619 205th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 14619 205th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 14619 205th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14619 205th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14619 205th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 14619 205th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 14619 205th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 14619 205th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 14619 205th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14619 205th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14619 205th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14619 205th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.

