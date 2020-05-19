Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

14619 205th Ave SE Available 07/01/20 Renton home for lease- 3 bedroom with landscaping included. - Available July 1. Fantastic remodeled home in impeccable condition.Chef's kitchen with gorgeous bar eating island counter top. Lg master suite with double closets. Spacious bedrooms. Hardwood floors throughout main level. Large yard with 4 gorgeous decks for entertaining. Large Kitchen w/new raised panel cabinets.Very spacious eating nook off kitchen w/backyard views. No smoking No pet firm. 12 month lease. 1st months rent and deposit (one month on move in-refundable) Please contact agent for private viewing



No Pets Allowed



