Home
/
East Renton Highlands, WA
/
13454 S.E. 141st St.
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:38 PM

13454 S.E. 141st St.

13454 Southeast 141st Street · No Longer Available
Location

13454 Southeast 141st Street, East Renton Highlands, WA 98059

Amenities

THREE BEDROOM MID-ENTRY BACKING TO GREENBELT - Welcome home to this mid-entry 3 bedroom, 2.25. bathroom house in the Renton Highlands. Property is conveniently located and is a short drive to Hwy 169 and about 30 a minute drive to Issaquah. Features include; laminate and vinyl flooring throughout, master bedroom with master bathroom and slider door opening to back deck which extends the length of the house, family room with wet bar and utility area with washer and dryer hook-ups.

TERMS: Available now. First full month's rent of $2,150.00 and refundable deposit of $2,200.00 due at lease signing. No dogs but owner will consider one or two cats case by case with an additional deposit. No smoking. WPM South does not accept portable screening reports. Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Sarah Devine at 253-334-1444 to schedule a showing.

Sarah Devine, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Direct Phone: 253-334-1444
sdevine@wpmsouth.com
www.wpmsouth.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5154020)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

