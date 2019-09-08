15323 SE 232nd Pl

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel fire pit

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Separate dwelling unit! And amazing private lot! - Beautiful and peaceful 3 bed rambler with gorgeous huge lot! 3 bed/2ba in the main home with gorgeous open kitchen with granite and black stainless appliances. Breakfast bar has a live wood edge which pulls in the beauty of the property inside. There is a completely detached additional dwelling unit. Studio/1bed, with kitchen and updated bath. Has private patio overlooking property. Main house also has a private covered patio. Step to the lower part of the property with fire pit to extend outdoor living into the fall. Cant miss this one of a kind home!



(RLNE5123486)