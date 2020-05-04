All apartments in Duvall
Find more places like 27919 Northeast 147th Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Duvall, WA
/
27919 Northeast 147th Circle
Last updated May 4 2020 at 3:47 AM

27919 Northeast 147th Circle

27919 Northeast 147th Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

27919 Northeast 147th Circle, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
Fox Hollow 4BR, Den + Bonus Rm with large fully-fenced yard looking out to sunny greenbelt & Valley views. Main level great rm has spacious family room with gas log fireplace and Island kitchen with 42" cabinets, quartz and stainless appliances. Den + additional bedroom/full bath on main level. Upstairs has Master Suite, 2 bedrooms, huge bonus room + laundry. Play structure in backyard. No access to under house. 2.5 car garage. Short walk to playground. Dogs are on a case/case basis with additional security deposit. No cats.
Text or call Darla Montgomery at 206.931.3567 for a private showing.
Fox Hollow 4BR, Den + Bonus Rm with large fully-fenced yard looking out to sunny greenbelt & Valley views. Main level great rm has spacious family room with gas log fireplace and Island kitchen with 42" cabinets, quartz and stainless appliances. Den + additional bedroom/full bath on main level. Upstairs has Master Suite, 2 bedrooms, huge bonus room + laundry. Play structure in backyard. No access to under house. 2.5 car garage. Short walk to playground. Dogs are on a case/case basis with additional security deposit. No cats.
Text or call Darla Montgomery at 206.931.3567 for a private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle have any available units?
27919 Northeast 147th Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duvall, WA.
What amenities does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle have?
Some of 27919 Northeast 147th Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27919 Northeast 147th Circle currently offering any rent specials?
27919 Northeast 147th Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27919 Northeast 147th Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 27919 Northeast 147th Circle is pet friendly.
Does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle offer parking?
Yes, 27919 Northeast 147th Circle offers parking.
Does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27919 Northeast 147th Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle have a pool?
No, 27919 Northeast 147th Circle does not have a pool.
Does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle have accessible units?
No, 27919 Northeast 147th Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27919 Northeast 147th Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 27919 Northeast 147th Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 27919 Northeast 147th Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Duvall 3 BedroomsDuvall Apartments with Balcony
Duvall Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDuvall Apartments with Parking
Duvall Apartments with Washer-DryerKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WA
Kirkland, WALynnwood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WA
Sammamish, WAMountlake Terrace, WANavy Yard City, WAMount Vernon, WAPicnic Point, WALake Stevens, WAAlderwood Manor, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College