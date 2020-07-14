All apartments in Duvall
27517 NE 140th Ct
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

27517 NE 140th Ct

27517 Northeast 140th Court · No Longer Available
Location

27517 Northeast 140th Court, Duvall, WA 98019

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
27517 NE 140th Ct Available 07/22/20 Application Pending! Fantastic Duvall Location, Great Community! - This lovely home offered by T-Square Properties is in a great Duvall neighborhood off Big Rock Rd. Contains a formal living room and dining room. Open kitchen with eat in dining area, island and updated stainless steel appliances. Family room has cozy gas fireplace. Powder room and laundry on main level. Three bedrooms and two bath on upper level. Two car garage and large fully fenced back yard.

Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00

Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2200
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300

PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Under 50 lbs. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet

LEASE TERMS: ***6 Months***

INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A

SQ FT: 1640

YEAR BUILT: 1998

COUNTY: King

COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kaspar Heights

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Riverview
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Stillwater
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tolt
HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)

SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations

TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available

Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4070163)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27517 NE 140th Ct have any available units?
27517 NE 140th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Duvall, WA.
What amenities does 27517 NE 140th Ct have?
Some of 27517 NE 140th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27517 NE 140th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
27517 NE 140th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27517 NE 140th Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 27517 NE 140th Ct is pet friendly.
Does 27517 NE 140th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 27517 NE 140th Ct offers parking.
Does 27517 NE 140th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27517 NE 140th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27517 NE 140th Ct have a pool?
No, 27517 NE 140th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 27517 NE 140th Ct have accessible units?
No, 27517 NE 140th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 27517 NE 140th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27517 NE 140th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 27517 NE 140th Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 27517 NE 140th Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
