Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance garage

27517 NE 140th Ct Available 07/22/20 Application Pending! Fantastic Duvall Location, Great Community! - This lovely home offered by T-Square Properties is in a great Duvall neighborhood off Big Rock Rd. Contains a formal living room and dining room. Open kitchen with eat in dining area, island and updated stainless steel appliances. Family room has cozy gas fireplace. Powder room and laundry on main level. Three bedrooms and two bath on upper level. Two car garage and large fully fenced back yard.



Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00



Deposits due upon lease signing:

Refundable Security Deposit: $2200

Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Non-Refundable Fee: $300



PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Under 50 lbs. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet



LEASE TERMS: ***6 Months***



INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A



SQ FT: 1640



YEAR BUILT: 1998



COUNTY: King



COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kaspar Heights



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Riverview

ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Stillwater

JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tolt

HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest

(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)



SPECIAL TERMS:

Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required

No Smoking On the Premises

Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations



TENANT SERVICES:

Professionally Managed

24 Hour Maintenance

Online Rent Payments Available



Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.

Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



