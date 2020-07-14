Amenities
27517 NE 140th Ct Available 07/22/20 Application Pending! Fantastic Duvall Location, Great Community! - This lovely home offered by T-Square Properties is in a great Duvall neighborhood off Big Rock Rd. Contains a formal living room and dining room. Open kitchen with eat in dining area, island and updated stainless steel appliances. Family room has cozy gas fireplace. Powder room and laundry on main level. Three bedrooms and two bath on upper level. Two car garage and large fully fenced back yard.
Non-Refundable Application Fee: $45.00
Deposits due upon lease signing:
Refundable Security Deposit: $2200
Non-Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Non-Refundable Fee: $300
PET POLICY: Owner will consider a pet with additional deposit and owner approval. Under 50 lbs. Refundable Pet Deposit: $250 per pet
LEASE TERMS: ***6 Months***
INCLUDED IN RENT: N/A
SQ FT: 1640
YEAR BUILT: 1998
COUNTY: King
COMMUNITY/COMPLEX: Kaspar Heights
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Riverview
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL: Stillwater
JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL: Tolt
HIGH SCHOOL: Cedarcrest
(Please note: It is up to the potential tenant to verify & confirm the School District boundaries before applications are submitted)
SPECIAL TERMS:
Liability/Renter’s Insurance Required
No Smoking On the Premises
Tenant Must Abide by HOA Rules & Regulations
TENANT SERVICES:
Professionally Managed
24 Hour Maintenance
Online Rent Payments Available
Please drive by this rental prior to scheduling a showing. Be sure to include the property address when making an email inquiry.
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.
