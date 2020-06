Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Duvall Cul De Sac 3B/2BA - Property Id: 210669



Great in-town living with a valley view off the back deck! Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the best of Duvall. At the end of quiet cul-de-sac next door to Cherry Valley Elementary School. Stroll into town for a meal or to the park or just to walk and enjoy the clean mountain air. Living room has a wood burning fireplace. Spacious kitchen (dishwasher) and dining area with large picture window looking out yard into quiet wooded area. Laundry with washer/dryer. Two car garage with large built-in storage. Large walk in storage underneath as well. $2,176/mo. - one month security deposit. Discount for early payers. Pets on approval/deposit. No-smoking. Call Grady at 425-359-7424 for appointment.

