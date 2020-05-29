15123 279th Ln Ne

Amenities

Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Duvall. Amenities included: deck, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: gas and water. Is pet friendly. Picture yourself in this picturesque home! Lush landscaping, stunning curb appeal, and a two-car garage are just the beginning of this fabulous home. Inside, you'll find plush carpet and tile flooring, large windows, recessed lighting, a fireplace, and more. Cook your favorite meals in the modern kitchen equipped with coordinating appliances and ample cabinet space. Enjoy outdoor activities with friends in the spacious backyard. This home won't last long, apply online today!

contact paul at 206-485-3024 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.