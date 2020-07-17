All apartments in Duvall
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103

14722 1st Lane Northeast · (425) 466-8555
Location

14722 1st Lane Northeast, Duvall, WA 98019

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,500

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room. Enjoy gorgeous bamboo flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, covered front porch, gas fireplace and W/D upstairs by bedrooms.
Huge 30 ft deep tandem garage with additional finished multi use room.

Close to downtown shops, Microsoft Connector, bus line and parks!

Pets considered on case-by-case basis with an additional $250 refundable security deposit per pet.
Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.

Move-In Fees:
-First month: $2500.00
-Deposit: $2500.00 (minus application fees)

Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.

(RLNE2576408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

