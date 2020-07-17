Amenities

14722 1st Lane NE Unit #103 Available 08/07/20 Rare 2 bedroom 2.5 bath + den and garage in downtown Duvall! - Well maintained 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome with finished multi-purpose room. Enjoy gorgeous bamboo flooring, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, covered front porch, gas fireplace and W/D upstairs by bedrooms.

Huge 30 ft deep tandem garage with additional finished multi use room.



Close to downtown shops, Microsoft Connector, bus line and parks!



Pets considered on case-by-case basis with an additional $250 refundable security deposit per pet.

Preferred 12-month lease! Tenant pays all utilities.



Move-In Fees:

-First month: $2500.00

-Deposit: $2500.00 (minus application fees)



Please contact Lori Bannister at 425.466.8555 for more information.



