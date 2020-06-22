2162 Palisade

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Updated 2BR condo - Lovely, updated 2BR condo in DuPont's Palisade Village. Upper unit, with brand new stainless appliances, new countertops, and fresh paint. Open floor plan with gas fireplace. Balcony off living room. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. No pets please.



Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: 1 year. Gross Household Monthly income: $5250. Security Deposit: $1750. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5845957)