2162 Palisade

Amenities
Updated 2BR condo - Lovely, updated 2BR condo in DuPont's Palisade Village. Upper unit, with brand new stainless appliances, new countertops, and fresh paint. Open floor plan with gas fireplace. Balcony off living room. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. No pets please.
Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: 1 year. Gross Household Monthly income: $5250. Security Deposit: $1750. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5845957)