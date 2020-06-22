All apartments in DuPont
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2162 Palisade

2162 Palisade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2162 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA 98327
Palisade Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Updated 2BR condo - Lovely, updated 2BR condo in DuPont's Palisade Village. Upper unit, with brand new stainless appliances, new countertops, and fresh paint. Open floor plan with gas fireplace. Balcony off living room. Washer/dryer included. 1 car garage. No pets please.

Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: 1 year. Gross Household Monthly income: $5250. Security Deposit: $1750. No Smoking. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

