Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:30 AM

2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7

2104 Palisade Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2104 Palisade Boulevard, DuPont, WA 98327
Palisade Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.75BA Condo in Palisades Park - Available 8/1. Ground floor 3BR/1.75BA unit in highly desired DuPont Palisade Park Community. Offers kitchen with bar and stainless-steel appliances, formal dining, living room with cozy gas fireplace. Master suite with adjacent 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Other features include windows with blinds, hardwood floors, laundry rm w/washer/dryer. Accessible oversized 1-car garage. Patio off front door. Pet negotiable w/non-refundable fee. Near parks/trails, shops, dining, JBLM & I-5. 12-month lease; $1,800 deposit; No Smoking.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Christina at (360) 349-9075 or by e-mail at ChristinaA@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

COVID-19 SHOWING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5914352)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 have any available units?
2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in DuPont, WA.
What amenities does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 have?
Some of 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 currently offering any rent specials?
2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 pet-friendly?
No, 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPont.
Does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 offer parking?
Yes, 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 offers parking.
Does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 have a pool?
No, 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 does not have a pool.
Does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 have accessible units?
No, 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 does not have accessible units.
Does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 does not have units with air conditioning.
