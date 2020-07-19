Amenities

2104 Palisade Blvd #B-7 Available 08/01/20 3BR/1.75BA Condo in Palisades Park - Available 8/1. Ground floor 3BR/1.75BA unit in highly desired DuPont Palisade Park Community. Offers kitchen with bar and stainless-steel appliances, formal dining, living room with cozy gas fireplace. Master suite with adjacent 3/4 bath and walk in closet. Other features include windows with blinds, hardwood floors, laundry rm w/washer/dryer. Accessible oversized 1-car garage. Patio off front door. Pet negotiable w/non-refundable fee. Near parks/trails, shops, dining, JBLM & I-5. 12-month lease; $1,800 deposit; No Smoking.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Christina at (360) 349-9075 or by e-mail at ChristinaA@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



COVID-19 SHOWING RESTRICTIONS ARE IN EFFECT



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



