patio / balcony granite counters air conditioning fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony

1839 Miller Drive Available 07/06/20 DuPont - Bell Hill Home 4 Bedroom + Office - Enter the front door and be captivated by a greenbelt view evoking a sense of living in the trees! This 3,340 Square foot, 4 bed/2.5 bath beauty in Bell Hill/DuPont, has a large Trex deck for great inside/outside living. Interior boasts gorgeous hardwoods, granite kitchen with SS appliances, A/C, chair rail, wainscoting, bead-board details and whole house crown molding with white mill-work. New carpet in den, loft & all bedrooms. Irrigation system for yard. partially fenced.



Rental Criteria includes, but not limited to: Lease term: 1 year. Gross Household Monthly income: $8700. Security Deposit: $2900. No Smoking. No Pets. Application Fee: $40 per adult. Tenant pays all utilities.



