Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage walk in closets fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

1621 Kincaid Street Available 08/04/20 1621 Kincaid street - Great lower level condo with front patio. Features living room with fireplace, dining area, kitchen with breakfast bar and all major appliances. Master has attached bath and walk-in closet. Utility room with washer/dryer included. Attached single car garage with space for storage. Close to parks and walking trails. Easy access to I-5 and JBLM. Water included with rent. Please call 253-964-4400 to schedule a showing today. No Pets Please.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5447223)