All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 26411 Timberlane Dr SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, WA
/
26411 Timberlane Dr SE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:17 PM

26411 Timberlane Dr SE

26411 Timberlane Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

26411 Timberlane Drive Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
26411 Timberlane Dr SE Available 06/15/20 $1950 Charming 3bd/1bth on Quiet Dead-End Street - Make yourself at home in this charming property at the end of a quiet dead-end street! Enjoy a fully fenced yard, attached large two-car garage, and open floor plan. Walking distance to elementary school, Jenkins Creek Park, and close to many transit and shopping options.

Enjoy summer access to community pool.

12 Month lease is $1,950 per month, with $1,950 security deposit. Tenant responsible for garbage and electric, as well as yard maintenance. W/D hook-up in garage.

Please no smoking. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis, with pet deposit.

Self-showing options are available via online scheduling, and electronic applications are available upon request.

(RLNE5814484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE have any available units?
26411 Timberlane Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE have?
Some of 26411 Timberlane Dr SE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26411 Timberlane Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
26411 Timberlane Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26411 Timberlane Dr SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 26411 Timberlane Dr SE is pet friendly.
Does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 26411 Timberlane Dr SE offers parking.
Does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26411 Timberlane Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE have a pool?
Yes, 26411 Timberlane Dr SE has a pool.
Does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 26411 Timberlane Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 26411 Timberlane Dr SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26411 Timberlane Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 26411 Timberlane Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WALake Stickney, WAFairwood, WA
Spanaway, WAFrederickson, WAFife Heights, WADuvall, WAArtondale, WANavy Yard City, WAPicnic Point, WAAlderwood Manor, WAWauna, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College