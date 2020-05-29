Amenities

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

26411 Timberlane Dr SE Available 06/15/20 $1950 Charming 3bd/1bth on Quiet Dead-End Street - Make yourself at home in this charming property at the end of a quiet dead-end street! Enjoy a fully fenced yard, attached large two-car garage, and open floor plan. Walking distance to elementary school, Jenkins Creek Park, and close to many transit and shopping options.



Enjoy summer access to community pool.



12 Month lease is $1,950 per month, with $1,950 security deposit. Tenant responsible for garbage and electric, as well as yard maintenance. W/D hook-up in garage.



Please no smoking. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis, with pet deposit.



Self-showing options are available via online scheduling, and electronic applications are available upon request.



