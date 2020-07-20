All apartments in Covington
26122 193rd PL SE
26122 193rd PL SE

26122 193rd Place Southeast · (425) 458-4263
Location

26122 193rd Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 26122 193rd PL SE · Avail. now

$1,950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well Maintained Rambler in Quiet Covington Neighborhood! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/y6ddx or by filling out the contact form!

3br, 2ba home with spacious living/dining room and large master bedroom with view of private garden. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Fireplace in family room with french doors leading to backyard, One car garage, great fenced yard. Washer/Dryer.

YEAR BUILT: 1990

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Cedar Valley | Middle/Jr High: Cedar Heights | High: Kentlake

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer/Dryer

PARKING
1 Car Attached Garage

HEATING
Electric Baseboard

UTILITIES INCLUDED
None

LEASE DETAILS
12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1950 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY – Case by Case
IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:
• Pet is possible with prior approval
• Pet must be over 2 years old
• Pet must neutered or spayed
• Pet must be and under 20lbs
• No aggressive breeds
• Other restrictions may apply
• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.
• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties

(RLNE5964566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

