26122 193rd PL SE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace some paid utils

Well Maintained Rambler in Quiet Covington Neighborhood! - Schedule a tour online: https://showdigs.co/y6ddx or by filling out the contact form!



3br, 2ba home with spacious living/dining room and large master bedroom with view of private garden. Spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space. Fireplace in family room with french doors leading to backyard, One car garage, great fenced yard. Washer/Dryer.



YEAR BUILT: 1990



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Cedar Valley | Middle/Jr High: Cedar Heights | High: Kentlake



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator | Dishwasher | Washer/Dryer



PARKING

1 Car Attached Garage



HEATING

Electric Baseboard



UTILITIES INCLUDED

None



LEASE DETAILS

12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1950 plus a non-refundable fee of $250. We may ask for an additional deposit based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY – Case by Case

IF Pets ARE Accepted, the following policy applies:

• Pet is possible with prior approval

• Pet must be over 2 years old

• Pet must neutered or spayed

• Pet must be and under 20lbs

• No aggressive breeds

• Other restrictions may apply

• Pet application fees are $50 per pet. Monthly pet administration fees are $25 per pet.

• Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $500 per pet (may vary). This deposit would be in addition to the standard security deposit and is refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

https://brinkpm.quickleasepro.com/properties



