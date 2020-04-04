All apartments in Covington
Find more places like 25838 184th Pl SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covington, WA
/
25838 184th Pl SE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:07 AM

25838 184th Pl SE

25838 184th Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

25838 184th Place Southeast, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Recently remodeled rambler in quiet neighborhood - This lovely rambler has an open floor plan with large windows and lots of natural light. Recently remodeled with newer kitchen, bath rooms and flooring. two car garage. Fully fenced backyard, newer deck. Brand new carpet! new paint throughout!

Walking into an open and large living room that connects to the kitchen, there are three bedrooms on one side and a large family room on the other side with a fire place. The three bedrooms have new carpet.
The large family room has hardwood floor. It also has a door and can be used as a fourth bedroom if needed.

ceiling fan in most of the rooms.

The house is available now!

pets are considered based on kind and size. Please call 425-802-1308 to discuss.
This is a non-smoking home.

You will love this sweet home!

(RLNE4172681)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25838 184th Pl SE have any available units?
25838 184th Pl SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 25838 184th Pl SE have?
Some of 25838 184th Pl SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25838 184th Pl SE currently offering any rent specials?
25838 184th Pl SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25838 184th Pl SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 25838 184th Pl SE is pet friendly.
Does 25838 184th Pl SE offer parking?
Yes, 25838 184th Pl SE offers parking.
Does 25838 184th Pl SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25838 184th Pl SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25838 184th Pl SE have a pool?
No, 25838 184th Pl SE does not have a pool.
Does 25838 184th Pl SE have accessible units?
No, 25838 184th Pl SE does not have accessible units.
Does 25838 184th Pl SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 25838 184th Pl SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25838 184th Pl SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 25838 184th Pl SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

King County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WA
Lakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WAEdmonds, WASammamish, WAMaple Valley, WAFairwood, WABonney Lake, WASumner, WATukwila, WAEnumclaw, WA
Pacific, WABryn Mawr-Skyway, WALakeland North, WASeaTac, WANewcastle, WAEdgewood, WADes Moines, WAMercer Island, WABurien, WAMilton, WAKlahanie, WANormandy Park, WA

Apartments Near Colleges

Shoreline Community CollegeUniversity of Washington-Seattle Campus
University of Washington-Tacoma CampusCascadia College
Bellevue College