25838 184th Pl SE

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Recently remodeled rambler in quiet neighborhood - This lovely rambler has an open floor plan with large windows and lots of natural light. Recently remodeled with newer kitchen, bath rooms and flooring. two car garage. Fully fenced backyard, newer deck. Brand new carpet! new paint throughout!



Walking into an open and large living room that connects to the kitchen, there are three bedrooms on one side and a large family room on the other side with a fire place. The three bedrooms have new carpet.

The large family room has hardwood floor. It also has a door and can be used as a fourth bedroom if needed.



ceiling fan in most of the rooms.



The house is available now!



pets are considered based on kind and size. Please call 425-802-1308 to discuss.

This is a non-smoking home.



You will love this sweet home!



