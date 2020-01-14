All apartments in Covington
19052 SE 269th Street

19052 Southeast 269th Street · No Longer Available
Location

19052 Southeast 269th Street, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
19052 SE 269th Street Available 02/01/20 Covington/Timberlane community - rambler home 3 bed 1.5 bath. Available Feb. 1st, 2020! - Welcome home to this lovely rambler home in Timberlane community with recreation facilities and swimming pool. Easy to access on all one floor. Living and dining areas are connected and the kitchen offers great counter tops, good cabinet
space.... dining area has access to the slider out to patio area in the fenced yard, office space and three bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom area. Fenced rear yard area. Two car garage w/remote access and two spaces in the driveway. Corner lot. Must see this charmer. Will be move-in ready February 1st, 2020. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette (253) 261-7154 for a private showing.

Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE2031936)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19052 SE 269th Street have any available units?
19052 SE 269th Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
What amenities does 19052 SE 269th Street have?
Some of 19052 SE 269th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19052 SE 269th Street currently offering any rent specials?
19052 SE 269th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19052 SE 269th Street pet-friendly?
No, 19052 SE 269th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 19052 SE 269th Street offer parking?
Yes, 19052 SE 269th Street offers parking.
Does 19052 SE 269th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19052 SE 269th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19052 SE 269th Street have a pool?
Yes, 19052 SE 269th Street has a pool.
Does 19052 SE 269th Street have accessible units?
No, 19052 SE 269th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 19052 SE 269th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19052 SE 269th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 19052 SE 269th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 19052 SE 269th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

