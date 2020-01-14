Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

19052 SE 269th Street Available 02/01/20 Covington/Timberlane community - rambler home 3 bed 1.5 bath. Available Feb. 1st, 2020! - Welcome home to this lovely rambler home in Timberlane community with recreation facilities and swimming pool. Easy to access on all one floor. Living and dining areas are connected and the kitchen offers great counter tops, good cabinet

space.... dining area has access to the slider out to patio area in the fenced yard, office space and three bedrooms, 1.5 bathroom area. Fenced rear yard area. Two car garage w/remote access and two spaces in the driveway. Corner lot. Must see this charmer. Will be move-in ready February 1st, 2020. This home is currently occupied please DO NOT enter the property, only drive by the area to confirm you like the neighborhood. Call Misty 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 or Dawnette (253) 261-7154 for a private showing.



Terms are 1st & Deposit to move in; Pets on a Case by Case basis with an additional deposit. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Misty at 206-841-8527 or Reilly 253-590-9591 to schedule a showing.



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE2031936)