Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel hot tub

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

18811 SE 244th Pl Available 10/01/19 Stunning Remodeled 3 Bed / 1.75 Bath Private Home - Stunning remodeled 3 bed/1.75 bath private home on large, lovely landscaped yard. Dark, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, rock stone fireplace from floor to ceiling, contemporary remodeled kitchen with stainless farm sink, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, freshly remodeled bathrooms, hot tub and huge fully fenced backyard without a bunch of homes looking in on you and 2 car garage. Truly a gem and available August 1st. Mattsen Jr. High. Pets on a case by case basis.



(RLNE3414973)