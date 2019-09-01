All apartments in Covington
18811 SE 244th Pl
Last updated September 1 2019 at 11:16 AM

18811 SE 244th Pl

18811 Southeast 244th Place · No Longer Available
Location

18811 Southeast 244th Place, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

18811 SE 244th Pl Available 10/01/19 Stunning Remodeled 3 Bed / 1.75 Bath Private Home - Stunning remodeled 3 bed/1.75 bath private home on large, lovely landscaped yard. Dark, gorgeous hardwood floors throughout, rock stone fireplace from floor to ceiling, contemporary remodeled kitchen with stainless farm sink, new cabinets, and stainless steel appliances, freshly remodeled bathrooms, hot tub and huge fully fenced backyard without a bunch of homes looking in on you and 2 car garage. Truly a gem and available August 1st. Mattsen Jr. High. Pets on a case by case basis.

(RLNE3414973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

