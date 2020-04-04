All apartments in Covington
18719 SE 268th St.
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

18719 SE 268th St.

18719 Southeast 268th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18719 Southeast 268th Street, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
18719 SE 268th St. Available 04/01/20 APPROVED APPLICATION- Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.75 bath rambler in Covington - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Covington. Enjoy laminate hardwood flooring in living spaces with new carpet in bedrooms. Fresh designer color paint thru out. Walk into a spacious family room with large window for lots of natural light. Remodeled Kitchen with quartz counter tops, painted cabinets and new stainless steel appliances to be installed. Kitchen opens up into a spacious dining room with upgraded light fixture and sliding glass door that leads to a fully fenced, low maintenance backyard. One wing of home has 2 bedrooms with a full bath with both hallway and bedroom access. The other side of the house has a private bedroom with a 3/4 bath outside of the room. Attached 2 car garage. Close to school, bus line, shopping, restaurants and medical care. Sorry no smoking. Pets are considered case by case with extra monthly pet fee. 2 car limit.

Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.

(RLNE3827299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18719 SE 268th St. have any available units?
18719 SE 268th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
What amenities does 18719 SE 268th St. have?
Some of 18719 SE 268th St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18719 SE 268th St. currently offering any rent specials?
18719 SE 268th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18719 SE 268th St. pet-friendly?
No, 18719 SE 268th St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covington.
Does 18719 SE 268th St. offer parking?
Yes, 18719 SE 268th St. offers parking.
Does 18719 SE 268th St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18719 SE 268th St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18719 SE 268th St. have a pool?
No, 18719 SE 268th St. does not have a pool.
Does 18719 SE 268th St. have accessible units?
No, 18719 SE 268th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 18719 SE 268th St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18719 SE 268th St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 18719 SE 268th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 18719 SE 268th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

