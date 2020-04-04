Amenities

18719 SE 268th St. Available 04/01/20 APPROVED APPLICATION- Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.75 bath rambler in Covington - Updated 3 bedroom, 1.75 bath rambler in Covington. Enjoy laminate hardwood flooring in living spaces with new carpet in bedrooms. Fresh designer color paint thru out. Walk into a spacious family room with large window for lots of natural light. Remodeled Kitchen with quartz counter tops, painted cabinets and new stainless steel appliances to be installed. Kitchen opens up into a spacious dining room with upgraded light fixture and sliding glass door that leads to a fully fenced, low maintenance backyard. One wing of home has 2 bedrooms with a full bath with both hallway and bedroom access. The other side of the house has a private bedroom with a 3/4 bath outside of the room. Attached 2 car garage. Close to school, bus line, shopping, restaurants and medical care. Sorry no smoking. Pets are considered case by case with extra monthly pet fee. 2 car limit.



Application fee is $40.00 per applicant and applications can be accessed at www.wpmsouth.com. Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Kymberlee Bruton to schedule a showing. Kymberlee Bruton, Property Manager Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. Verdi Management LLC Office Direct Phone: 206-498-9980 kbruton@wpmsouth.com www.wpmsouth.com.



(RLNE3827299)