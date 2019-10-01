All apartments in Covington
16211 SE 251st St.
Last updated October 1 2019 at 10:35 AM

16211 SE 251st St

16211 Southeast 251st Street · No Longer Available
Location

16211 Southeast 251st Street, Covington, WA 98042

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Covington Home Awaits its New Family! - This two level, three car garage located in the heart of Covington. The lower level features a room perfect for a private office, guest bathroom, formal dining room, Family room and kitchen. Enjoy your privacy with four bedrooms upstairs. Come home after a long day at the office to relax in your over sized bath tub.

Terms first, security deposit of one-month rent and a $200 non-refundable move-in fee. No smoking or pets.

Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7650.00 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).

To view this house and others, visit website:
www.rpmeclipse.com/houses-rent

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5108634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16211 SE 251st St have any available units?
16211 SE 251st St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covington, WA.
Is 16211 SE 251st St currently offering any rent specials?
16211 SE 251st St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16211 SE 251st St pet-friendly?
Yes, 16211 SE 251st St is pet friendly.
Does 16211 SE 251st St offer parking?
Yes, 16211 SE 251st St offers parking.
Does 16211 SE 251st St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16211 SE 251st St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16211 SE 251st St have a pool?
No, 16211 SE 251st St does not have a pool.
Does 16211 SE 251st St have accessible units?
No, 16211 SE 251st St does not have accessible units.
Does 16211 SE 251st St have units with dishwashers?
No, 16211 SE 251st St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16211 SE 251st St have units with air conditioning?
No, 16211 SE 251st St does not have units with air conditioning.
