16211 SE 251st St

Unit Amenities bathtub Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Covington Home Awaits its New Family! - This two level, three car garage located in the heart of Covington. The lower level features a room perfect for a private office, guest bathroom, formal dining room, Family room and kitchen. Enjoy your privacy with four bedrooms upstairs. Come home after a long day at the office to relax in your over sized bath tub.



Terms first, security deposit of one-month rent and a $200 non-refundable move-in fee. No smoking or pets.



Qualifications: 650 credit score, no evictions, no felonies against person or property in the last 5 years, $7650.00 monthly income and good rental history (on-time payments and no violations).



(RLNE5108634)